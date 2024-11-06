Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 07:46 Uhr
155 Leser
Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 23% in Danish kroner and by 24% at constant exchange rates to DKK 204.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024

Bagsværd, 6 November 2024 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2024 to 30 September 2024

  • Operating profit increased by 21% in Danish kroner and by 22% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 91.6 billion.
  • Sales in North America Operations increased by 31% in Danish kroner (31% at CER). Sales growth in the US was positively impacted by gross-to-net sales adjustments related to prior years. Sales in International Operations increased by 13% in Danish kroner (15% at CER).
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 25% in Danish kroner to DKK 191.8 billion (26% at CER), mainly driven by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth of 25% in Danish kroner (26% at CER) and Obesity care growing by 44% in Danish kroner to DKK 43.7 billion (44% at CER). Rare disease sales increased by 3% in both Danish kroner and at CER.
  • Within R&D, Novo Nordisk completed the phase 2a trial with monlunabant in obesity and expects to initiate a larger phase 2b trial in obesity in 2025 to further investigate the dosing and safety profile of monlunabant over a longer duration in a global population. Further, within diabetes, Novo Nordisk announced that oral semaglutide statistically significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in the SOUL cardiovascular outcomes trial.
  • Also within R&D, headline results were announced from the ESSENCE trial with semaglutide 2.4 mg in adults with MASH and liver fibrosis demonstrating superior improvement in both liver fibrosis and MASH resolution versus placebo.
  • For the 2024 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 23-27% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 21-27% at CER. Growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 1 percentage point lower than at CER growth for sales and 2 percentage points lower for operating profit.
PROFIT AND LOSS9M 20249M 2023Growth
as reported		Growth
at CER*
DKK million
Net sales204,720166,39823% 24%
Operating profit91,60275,80821% 22%
Net profit72,75861,72018% N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)16.2913.7119% N/A
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2023).

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are pleased with the performance in the first nine months of 2024. The sales growth is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before. Within R&D, we are very pleased about further read-outs across our semaglutide portfolio, including the SOUL trial in people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease and the ESSENCE trial in people living with MASH."

On 6 November 2024 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 07.00 am EST, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors' (the contents of the company's website do not form a part of this Form 6-K).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information
Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com		David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com (mailto:idmg@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 81 / 2024

Attachment

  • PR241106-Q3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/11f24e9a-5374-4abf-afc1-a31bc257a98a)

