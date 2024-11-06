Argonne Lab uses magnetic resonance to track chemical changes inside working lithium battery cells. without destroying the test cells. From ESS News Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) have developed and shown a new way to monitor battery degradation using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. This marks the first application of this technique to track chemical changes in commercial pouch cells during operation. The method allows manufacturers to study battery aging without dismantling cells, providing insights into how electrode materials and electrolytes evolve over months ...

