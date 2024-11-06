A pre-assembled conduit manufactured in Australian by Victoria-based balance-of-system supplier PV Connections has purportedly reduced installation time of rooftop solar systems by up to 20%. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-headquartered PV Connections says its pre-assembled Solarflex conduit can slash rooftop solar system installation times by up to 20%. Designed to minimize the time required to wire up conduit on site, the Solarflex is available in drums of 60 m of 2 mm x 4 mm, 50 m of 2 mm x 6mm, and 30 m of 4. 4 mm. All include an earth cable, inside a UV-resistant, corrugated, self-extinguishing ...

