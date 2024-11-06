The U. S. Department of Energy's latest solar cost model shows that residential solar prices are up, commercial solar is getting cheaper and utility-scale pricing remains flat. The addition of batteries increases costs by $1. 75/W for residential projects and $0. 75/W for larger installations. From pv magazine USA The Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) of the U. S. Department of Energy has released updated 2024 PV System Cost Model (PVSCM) data, revealing shifting price trends across the solar industry. Residential solar prices have risen, commercial prices have decreased, and utility-scale ...

