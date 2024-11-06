Agreements Management speeds up negotiated sales agreements with revenue-optimized deals

Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced the automation of customer-specific pricing and negotiated sales agreements in Zilliant CPQ. Agreements Management, announced at the company's MindShare Europe event, addresses a critical need in manufacturing and distribution industries where negotiated pricing can represent up to 80% of annual revenue.

"At Zilliant, we continue to innovate across the entire pricing lifecycle," said Kylie Fuentes, Chief Product Marketing Officer at Zilliant. "By integrating our AI-driven pricing expertise with robust agreement management capabilities, including deal review and approval workflows, we enable sales teams to deliver the right customer-specific price through a streamlined user experience. This integration ensures companies can trust their prices while empowering sellers to close deals faster, leading to optimized revenue for our clients."

Manual processes often hamper sellers who manage hundreds or even thousands of quantity commitments or unique contract terms, slowing them down in providing error-free, price-optimal agreement quotes. To keep pace, many adopt a "set it and forget it" mindset, even when this represents a significant portion of their annual revenue. This approach often results in uncaptured revenue and a suboptimal customer experience.

Zilliant's Agreements Management mirrors the quote creation process. It helps sellers find products or services, apply the right price, gain approvals faster and get agreement quotes out to close deals efficiently. By integrating Agreements Management into CPQ, Zilliant unlocks configuration capabilities for pricing agreements and facilitates easier integrations with systems like SAP.

This solution extends the pricing strategy for pricing leaders already using Zilliant for Price Management or Price Optimization. It provides crucial guardrails to sellers during deal negotiations, bringing transparency and control to sales processes that can significantly impact margins.

Agreements Management, integrated with Zilliant's pricing and guided selling capabilities, enables distribution and manufacturing companies to:

Streamline the creation, negotiation and roll-out of customer-specific pricing to close deals faster

Proactively monitor, amend and renew agreements based on business changes, such as volume commitments or Consumer Price Index, to ensure customer commitments and protect margins

Understand the financial impact of price changes in contracted pricing across key KPIs to make better decisions that increase margin and revenue

"Customer-specific pricing is critical in B2B sales, yet it's often managed through manual, error-prone processes," said Stephan Liozu, Chief Value Officer at Zilliant. "Our new solution brings transparency and control to sales processes that can significantly impact margin."

For more information about Zilliant's Agreements Management in CPQ, visit zilliant.com or contact Zilliant for a demo at zilliant.com/contact-us.

