Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Anglian Water Services Limited ("AWS" or the "Company"), the principal operating subsidiary of Anglian Water Group Limited ("AWG", together with AWS, the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bradley as Group Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Michael will join the business on 18 November 2024 and will be appointed to board of both AWS and AWG on 26 November 2024 at which point he will succeed Tony Donnelly as CFO. Mr Donnelly is retiring from the Group having held the role of Interim CFO since November 2023.

The Group's Chair, Ros Rivaz, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Michael to the Board, he brings with him many years' experience operating at Board level, supporting companies in both the public and private sectors, where he has led Finance, IT and business-wide transformation in large complex organisations.

"I would also like to thank Tony for his very significant contribution to the Group over many years, most recently in the role of Interim CFO. The Board would like to thank him most sincerely and wish him all the best in retirement."

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63