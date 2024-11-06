Germany's largest residential real estate company, Vonovia, has unveiled an aggressive growth strategy aimed at boosting its adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) to between 3.2 and 3.5 billion euros by 2028. This ambitious plan represents a significant 30% increase from the expected 2024 results. The company's roadmap includes resuming its new construction program, with plans to build 3,000 apartments in 2025, and doubling annual investments to 2 billion euros by 2028.

Market Response and Analyst Outlook

Despite the announcement of these expansive plans, Vonovia's stock experienced a slight dip in recent trading, closing at 29.55 euros, down 0.2%. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects, setting an average price target of 32.32 euros, suggesting a potential upside of 9.4%. Experts anticipate a dividend increase for the current year, forecasting 1.19 euros per share. While the company reported a loss in the second quarter of 2024, analysts project a full-year earnings per share of 1.89 euros, indicating confidence in Vonovia's ability to execute its growth strategy and deliver value to shareholders.

