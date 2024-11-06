SYNSION: Availability of the offer document and information on the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Synsion BidCo in connection with the simplified public tender offer on the shares of the company SQLI

PRESS RELEASE DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2024

ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION ON THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF SYNSION BIDCO

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

ON THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

SQLI

INITIATED BY THE COMPANY

SYNSION BIDCO

PRESENTED BY

DEGROOF PETERCAM

Presenting bank and guarantor

OFFER PRICE :

€54 per SQLI share



DURATION OF OFFER :

12 trading days



This press release (the "Press Release") has been prepared by Synsion BidCo and is issued in accordance with the provisions of articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-23 of its General Regulation ("RGAMF"), the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated November 5, 2024 relating to the simplified public tender offer for the shares of SQLI (the "Offer"), issued visa no. 24-463 to the offer document (the "Offer Document") prepared by Synsion BidCo (the "Offeror").

IMPORTANT NOTICE



In accordance with the provisions of article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 237-1 et seq. of the RGAMF, in the event that, at the end of the Offer, the number of SQLI shares not tendered by minority shareholders (with the exception of shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the Offeror) does not represent more than 10% of SQLI's capital and voting rights, Synsion BidCo intends to apply to the AMF for the implementation, within three (3) months of the closing of the Offer, of a squeeze-out procedure in order to have the SQLI shares not tendered to the Offer (other than the shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to the shares held by the Offeror) transferred to it, in return for a unitary compensation equal to the Offer price per SQLI share.

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the RGAMF, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Synsion BidCo, which supplements the Offer Document, was filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024 and made available to the public today.

The Offer Document approved by the AMF (section 2.6 of which describes the procedure for the contribution to the Offer) as well as information on the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Synsion BidCo are available on the SQLI (www.sqli.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites, and may be obtained for free from the Offeror and Banque Degroof Petercam in Paris (Degroof Petercam Investment Banking, 44, rue de Lisbonne, 75008 Paris, France).

Disclaimer

The Press Release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this Press Release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. The Press Release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Consequently, persons in possession of this Press Release are required to inform themselves about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

Synsion BidCo disclaims all liability for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

