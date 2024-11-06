Austrian technology group S&T reported impressive third-quarter results, with EBITDA soaring 70% to €59.4 million and revenue climbing 45% to nearly €428 million. The company's profit after minorities rose to €24.4 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year. This robust performance underscores S&T's successful integration of the Katek acquisition and its strong market position. Management remains optimistic, reaffirming their target of achieving an operating result of approximately €190 million for the current year. The substantial order backlog suggests continued growth through 2025, positioning the company well for future expansion and market consolidation.

Stock Performance and Analyst Outlook

Despite the positive financial results, S&T's stock experienced volatility in recent trading. Shares fluctuated between €15.15 and €15.51, hovering near the 52-week low of €15.23. However, analysts maintain a bullish outlook, with an average price target of €29.88, indicating significant upside potential. The company's projected dividend of €0.668 per share for the current year represents an increase from the previous period. With recent quarterly results showing 41.26% revenue growth and earnings per share of €0.35, S&T continues to demonstrate resilience in a challenging market environment.

