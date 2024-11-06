Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, announced today the extension of their fourth-party logistics (4PL) partnership for an additional five years. This renewed collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to responsible logistics through continuous supply chain optimization and innovation.

A 4PL provider takes third-party logistics further by managing resources, technology, infrastructure, and other logistics providers to design, build, and deliver customised supply chain solutions. This concept is integral to Maersk's Logistics Services product offering and a key element of its strategy to provide its customers with leading supply chain management solutions from factory to final destination.

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the constant focus on more sustainable logistics, with both companies highly committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the supply chain. Maersk aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions across its entire business by 2040, while Syngenta's sustainability priorities are accelerating efforts to decarbonize its operations and set clear targets for sustainable operations. Under the collaboration, regular reporting on emissions and ongoing dialogue on sustainability outcomes are key determinants of business performance.

Over the past eight years, Syngenta and Maersk have successfully navigated major disruptions thanks to significantly increased resilience, including the Covid pandemic and the Red Sea crisis and identified opportunities for reducing GHG emissions from Syngenta's supply chain.

Mike Hollands, Global Head of Production Supply at Syngenta Crop Protection: "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Maersk, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Syngenta and Maersk have a strong alignment in prioritizing sustainability and driving innovation. Our partnership has proven its value, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together by continuing to develop and implement cutting-edge solutions that optimize our supply chains, leveraging digital logistics and artificial intelligence."

Dimitris Armenakis, Global Head of Managed by Maersk Product: "The journey we are on together with Syngenta underpins Maersk's position as an integrated logistics provider. We thrive by the success of our customers and contribute to this by developing solutions that optimise and simplify their supply chains. We are always looking to innovate on behalf of our customers and add further value to their business."

The extended partnership reinforces Syngenta's and Maersk's shared commitment to sustainability and innovation as industry leaders in driving efficient, resilient, and environmentally responsible supply chain solutions.

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. We offer a leading portfolio of crop protection solutions for plant and soil health, as well as digital solutions that transform the decision-making capabilities of farmers. Our 18,300 employees serve to advance agriculture in more than 90 countries around the world. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Follow us on X (@Syngenta, @SyngentaUS), and on LinkedIn.

About Maersk A.P. Moller Maersk

A.P. Moller Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

