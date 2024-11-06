Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GTN bolsters European growth with FCA authorisation

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is proud to announce that it has secured authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This strategic achievement reinforces GTN's position as a global fintech leader, enabling the company to offer a broader range of investment services to the European financial services community.

GTN Logo

With FCA authorisation, GTN is set to expand its service portfolio to include Tripartite Model B services, addressing the needs of wealth managers, fintechs, and other firms authorised to trade on behalf of their clients but require custody to be supplied by a partner firm.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our European subsidiary and excited to add the UK to our portfolio of regulated entities. The FCA authorisation aligns with GTN's mission to support the vibrant European financial and fintech ecosystem," said GTN's co-founder and Group CEO, Manjula Jayasinghe, "GTN's regulatory presence in the UK now complements its existing operations in the US, Singapore, and Dubai, further reinforcing its global reach. "

With its global footprint and deep understanding of the fintech landscape, GTN is uniquely poised to meet the growing demand for innovative financial solutions in Europe.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Brazil, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904122/5005459/GTN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gtn-bolsters-european-growth-with-fca-authorisation-302296869.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.