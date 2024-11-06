Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT): Thailand announces 2025 as the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year"

At WTM 2024, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister reveals 2025 tourism agenda with new attractions, cultural celebrations, and global collaboration to bolster the tourism sector.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, announced 2025 as the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year" at the Amazing Thailand Press Conference, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) during the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024.

-'Amazing

The "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" aims to welcome travellers from around the globe with world-class festivities and privileges. "This campaign isn't just a celebration; it's an invitation for all to create unforgettable travel stories in Thailand," Mr. Sorawong remarked.

Strategic Investments to Lead Global Tourism

Thailand is making significant investments to maintain its reputation as a top destination, with a tourism target of £75.55 billion (3.4 trillion Baht) for 2025. "The tourism industry is vital to Thailand's economy, reflecting not only in economic gains but also in the communities uplifted and the millions of lives touched across the country," Mr. Sorawong stated.

He elaborated on Thailand's tourism direction, anchored in the 'Ignite Thailand' vision, emphasising that the nation's prosperity is tied to the well-being of its people. This principle will guide every policy and initiative, ensuring that tourism positively impacts visitors, local communities, and the environment.

To support this, the government is enhancing infrastructure, easing visa processes, and fostering a seamless ASEAN travel network through the 'Six Countries, One Destination' policy. Recent moves, such as British Airways' resumption of flights to Thailand, underscore the country's commitment to accessibility and connectivity.

Promoting Unique Destinations and Cultural Experiences

The government is actively promoting hidden gem destinations like Nan, Phrae, and Sakon Nakhon to diversify travel experiences across the country. Additionally, attractions such as amusement parks, shopping centres, and entertainment venues are being expanded to cater to a broader range of travellers.

Thailand's soft power is another essential asset, with efforts focused on preserving and promoting Thai traditions, arts, and crafts. The government is promoting the 'Five-Must Do' experiences - Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See, that capture Thailand's unique charms, encompassing Thai cuisine, fashion, vibrant festivals, and beautiful scenery.

A Hub for Global Events and Entertainment

Thailand's vision to become a hub for international events is reflected in a robust calendar of festivities, including the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, MotoGP events in February and March, and the iconic Songkran Festival in April. These events are anticipated to drive year-round tourism and contribute significantly to the national economy.

Invitation to the Global Community

Mr. Sorawong reiterated the importance of private sector involvement in energising Thailand's tourism landscape and creating new investment opportunities. He extended an open invitation to investors, travel agencies, and media to participate in Thailand's journey toward becoming a top global destination that benefits all stakeholders.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549940/PR_Newswire_Global_WebMax_2___Amazing_Thailand_PressConf_at_WTM_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542999/TATNEWS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thailand-announces-2025-as-the-amazing-thailand-grand-tourism-and-sports-year-302297328.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.