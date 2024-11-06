Anzeige
06.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
Trading in Baltic Horizon Fund bonds will be suspended

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-06 09:00 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided to suspend trading in bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund
(NHCBFLO28A, ISIN code EE3300003235) starting from 6 November 2024. 

Trading shall be suspended until the issuer publishes new floating interest
rate applicable to the bonds for the next interest period, which is determined
in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Prospectus of Baltic
Horizon Fund bonds. 

Trading will be resumed by a separate decision of Nasdaq Tallinn.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
