WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
06.11.24
10:24 Uhr
51,44 Euro
-4,84
-8,60 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
06.11.2024 09:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on ORSTED, SINCH, VWS (308/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Orsted AS (ORSTED), Sinch AB (SINCH) and Vestas Wind Systems (VWS) for four
hours, after which time an assessment of market conditions will be made to
determine if stressed market conditions are still valid. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257591
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
