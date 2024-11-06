Datta Infra, EG Energy (Enfinity Global), Gentari Renewables, Juniper Green, and Sunsure Energy have emerged as winners in SJVN's latest auction for 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. From pv magazine India SJVN, a state-owned hydropower producer in India, has wrapped up an auction for 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at a price of INR 3. 19/kWh. Gentari Renewables secured the largest portion of capacity, with 400 MW. Juniper Green and EG Energy won 300 MW each. Sunsure Energy secured 130 MW and Datta Infra took 70 MW. SJVN will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning ...

