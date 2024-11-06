Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Ben Rousseau Designs Ltd has celebrated the launch of "Kiss My Art," a groundbreaking new product that aims to revolutionize romantic gift-giving with an exclusive viewing at Fred Segal Home, Malibu.

Kiss My Art



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/228349_244ddbaba4e6ba60_001full.jpg

This innovative offering from the premium British designer transforms a kiss into a stunning 23-carat gold leaf artwork, creating an unparalleled personalized gift experience.

Speaking at the private debut on 26th October, Rousseau stated:

"We've created the world's most intimate and personal luxury gift for the person who has it all-whether you are cherishing and spoiling a loved one or just treating yourself to what will be a timeless piece of art for your wall."

"Kiss My Art" offers a unique two-part experience.

Recipients first receive an elegantly crafted box containing premium lipstick and specially designed cards. Following the enclosed instructions, they apply the lipstick and imprint their kiss on each card.

These cards are then returned to Rousseau Design HQ, where artisans transform the chosen print into a bespoke glass artwork adorned with genuine 23-carat gold leaf.

Rousseau explained:

"There's a wonderful feeling of suspense in anticipating the final artwork from the moment it touches your lips until you unwrap the finished piece. It creates an unparalleled sense of excitement. When the recipient sees their own lips immortalized in gold for the first time, it's a moment of pure joy, appreciation, and honestly, there's a sense of real fascination too."

Rousseau says the inspiration for "Kiss My Art" came from a personal experience. He created the first piece as a unique gift for his wife, challenging himself to craft the ultimate expression of love for the most important woman in his life.

Ben Rousseau Design Ltd is now accepting pre-orders for this limited edition offering, allowing discerning customers to secure this extraordinary gift in advance.

"Kiss My Art" will officially launch as an exclusive personalized VIP service but is opening up into a series of inclusive art projects demonstrating the anonymous beauty in the kisses of both male, female, young, and old participants from varying nationalities.

A first competition winner to have their lips turned to gold was also announced on Saturday, 26th October.

People wishing to view the concept can do so at Fred Segal Home, 3822 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, CA 90265.

For more information about "Kiss My Art" or to place a pre-order, visit studio.benrousseau.com/kissmyart-vip.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228349

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC