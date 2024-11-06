A study on the benefits of co-locating solar energy and sheep grazing shows that sheep grazing in the shade of PV modules may produce higher-quality wool than those on traditional agricultural properties. From pv magazine Australia Renewables developer Lightsource bp says a study of the quality of wool produced by sheep grazing among the panels at its 174 MW Wellington Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia, highlights the potential of solar farms to complement agriculture without compromising productivity. The Wellington project, situated on 320 hectares of grazed agricultural land about 50 ...

