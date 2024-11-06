Biosynth, a global supplier of critical raw materials and services to the life sciences industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Matt Gunnison as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board has also appointed Kieran Murphy as Chairman, effective as of the same date.

Matt Gunnison will succeed Urs Spitz, under whose guidance Biosynth has achieved remarkable growth and strengthened its position in the life sciences sector. Urs Spitz will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are grateful to Urs for his significant contributions in shaping Biosynth into the innovative and thriving company it is today. We are now excited to welcome Matt as CEO, whose vision and extensive experience will be pivotal in leading the company through its next chapter," said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, Partner at KKR and Head of Europe for KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth strategy.

"I am thrilled to join Biosynth at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has built a strong foundation under Urs's leadership, and I look forward to working with the talented team to further accelerate our growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to deliver critical raw materials and services that drive advancements in the life sciences and make a real impact on global health outcomes," said Matt Gunnison.

"It's a privilege to be appointed Chairman of Biosynth. I am excited to work alongside Matt and the entire team as we chart the course for the company's continued growth. Biosynth is at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences industry, and I am confident we have the right leadership and vision to drive our success forward," said Kieran Murphy.

"I'm immensely proud of what Biosynth has accomplished. I would like to congratulate Matt and Kieran on their new roles and wish them, along with the whole Biosynth team, great success in the years ahead. I look forward to continuing to support them in my role on the Board as they lead Biosynth into this new chapter," said Urs Spitz.

Matt currently serves as CEO of Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences investment platform that he co-founded with leading global investment firm KKR. He brings nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries. At Gamma, Matt oversaw the acquisition and management of a portfolio of growth stage businesses serving the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Prior to Gamma, he served in various positions at GE Healthcare, most recently as head of corporate development for the $19B division of General Electric Co. Matt holds a B.A. in Economics from Georgetown University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.

Kieran currently serves as a senior advisor to KKR and will transition to Biosynth from Gamma Biosciences, where he has served as Chairman since 2022. He brings decades of corporate leadership and board experience in healthcare and life sciences, including as former President and CEO of GE Healthcare and GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

Joining Matt and Kieran, as Head of Corporate Development for Biosynth, is Eric Simpson, previously Vice President at Gamma Biosciences.

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability runs across Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics, all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Ampersand

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit Ampersandcapital.com or follow Ampersand on LinkedIn.

