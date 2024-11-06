Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
06.11.24
09:59 Uhr
0,530 Euro
+0,005
+0,95 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2024 10:58 Uhr
102 Leser
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 November 2024. New shares are issued due to
conversions of debt. 



Name:              Nexcom           
------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061417144        
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NEXCOM           
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 18,805,325 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,826,607 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  22,631,932 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              DKK 4.41 - 914,982 shares 
                 DKK 4.14 - 2,911,625 shares
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.50          
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          213765           
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S
