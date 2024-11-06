First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 November 2024. New shares are issued due to conversions of debt. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 18,805,325 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 3,826,607 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 22,631,932 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Price: DKK 4.41 - 914,982 shares DKK 4.14 - 2,911,625 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S