Mille Miglia: 1000 MIGLIA 2025 ENTRIES NOW OPEN

BRESCIA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is now possible to enter the 43rd edition of the Most Beautiful Race in the World, scheduled from 17 to 21 June. The deadline for formalising entry is 16:00 on Thursday 16 January 2025. Confirmation of acceptance, with consequent publication of the List of accepted cars, will be sent by 4 April.

The special feature of the 1000 Miglia 2025, which confirms the 5-day race format for the third consecutive year, will be the "figure of eight" route of the epic pre-war editions. On day four, at Empoli, the upward and downward routes will cross over and the race will cross the whole of Italy from East to West, linking the two seas, from the Adriatic to the Tyrrhenian.

The Unique Travelling Museum, as Enzo Ferrari defined it, will set off on Tuesday 17 June from the Viale Venezia platform in Brescia. Passing through Desenzano, Sirmione, Verona and Ferrara, the first leg will end in San Lazzaro di Savena (Bologna). On Wednesday 18th, following in the footsteps of the drivers of the 1930s, the route will cross the Futa and Raticosa passes, then Prato and Siena to finally head for the heart of Rome, where the cars will parade on the Via Veneto ramp. On the third leg, Thursday 19, the ascent will pass Orvieto, Foiano della Chiana and Sansepolcro, after which the 1000 Miglia 2025 will return to the territory of the Republic of San Marino before ending the day in Cervia-Milano Marittima. On day four, Friday 20, the race will reach Forlì and, after crossing the Apennines, Empoli. Keeping to the west, the route will transit Pontedera before reaching the Tyrrhenian Sea, passing through the Italian Naval Academy in Livorno. It will then head back up through Viareggio and the Cisa Pass, to end the day in Parma. On Saturday 21 June, the fifth and final morning of the race will bring the crews back to Brescia, which every year welcomes the arrival with growing enthusiasm.

To enter it is essential to be in possession of the Registro 1000 Miglia certificate. A new feature of this year, the introduction of the entry fee reserved for the crews under the age of 30. To see the list of eligible cars and for more information on entry, please visit 1000miglia.it.

