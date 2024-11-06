QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Asia's Best Universities Revealed
LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Asia, featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems.
Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, with the National University of Singapore confirmed in third.
India is the most represented country, with 193 ranked universities, followed by Mainland China (135) and Japan (115).
Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "This ranking features a record number of Asian universities. It reflects a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem while providing insights for students and policymakers."
2025
2024
1
1
Peking University
China
2
2
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
3
3
National University of Singapore
Singapore
4
4
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
5
7
Fudan University
China
6
10
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
7
4
Tsinghua University
China
8
6
Zhejiang University
China
9
8
Yonsei University
South Korea
10
17
City University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
11
15
HKUST
Hong Kong SAR
12
11
Universiti Malaya
Malaysia
13
9
Korea University
South Korea
14
11
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
China
15
13
KAIST
South Korea
16
19
Sungkyunkwan University
South Korea
17
23
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Hong Kong SAR
18
16
Seoul National University
South Korea
19
26
Hanyang University
South Korea
20
25
Universiti Putra Malaysia
Malaysia
Overview?
- China leads Asian higher education with the most top-10 universities. Fudan University climbs into the top-5.
- India excels in research productivity. IIT Delhi now ranks 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th.
- Indonesia achieves the greatest growth, adding 30 new universities. Universitas Indonesia climbs to 46th.
- Hong Kong SAR sees a 45% improvement rate, with gains in resources, productivity and international students.
- Malaysian research shines. Thirty-two of its 38 previously ranked universities climb the table in Citations per Paper.
- Philippine academic reputation rises, with 15 of 16 previously ranked universities improving in this indicator. University of the Philippines ranks highest at 86th.
- Singapore is Asia's most concentrated hub of higher education excellence. It produces exceptional research with three universities among the top-10 in Citations per Paper.
- Six South Korean universities are among the region's top 20, more than any other country/territory.
- Thailand improves in research. Chulalongkorn University retains the highest rank, placing 47th.
- Japan's premier university, The University of Tokyo, remains Asia's most well-regarded among international academics and employers.
Methodology
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-world-university-rankings-asia-2025-302296840.html