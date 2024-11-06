Icelandair Group hf.: A positive pickup in the market to Iceland

In October 2024, Icelandair transported 409 thousand passengers, a 12% increase compared to October 2023. During the month, 35% traveled to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 42% via Iceland, and 6% within Iceland. There has been a positive pickup in travel to Iceland after a few months of softened demand. Load factor was 84.6%, one of the highest in October, and on-time performance was 84.4%, up by 4.2 ppt compared to last year. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported more than four million passengers, an 8% increase compared to last year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:

"I am very pleased to see the increase in travel to Iceland and once again seeing the flexibility of our route network in action, offering us the possibility of switching focus between markets in line with demand. The market from Iceland was also strong, increasing by 11%.

I am proud of our continued outstanding on-time performance and high load factor as well as ongoing great feedback from our customers. Load factor was strong in our Saga Premium class during the month, and we have seen increased popularity of this product in recent years. The leasing business continues to thrive with 60% increase in block hours sold and for the first time in months we are seeing FTK in cargo rising slightly year-on-year."

