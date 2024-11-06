First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - increase

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 November 2024. New shares are issued due to a directed issue of new shares. Name: ViroGates ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061030574 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 6,447,554 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,289,510 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,737,064 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares in the subscription period: DKK 6.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance