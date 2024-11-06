Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJTY | ISIN: KYG9830F1063 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 11:54 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Closer Than Ever: Get Immersed in Yadea's Electric Universe at EICMA

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, has shined to EICMA for its 7th appearance, unveiling a range of electric mobility designed for the European market. The highlight of Yadea's booth includes the flagship crossover electric motorcycle, Yadea Kemper, alongside the popular Yadea Keeness, Fierider, Voltguard, and GFX models.

Yadea EICMA Booth Overview

Media and visitors were drawn to Yadea's booth, positive to consult and explore the latest models on display. Beyond the booth, Yadea's outdoor test ride area also drew large crowds, as enthusiasts eagerly took the opportunity to experience the models firsthand. With a lively atmosphere, riders and media alike praised the motorcycles' smooth handling and dynamic performance, giving Yadea's line-up a strong vote of confidence on the ground.

At the forefront of Yadea's display, the Yadea Keeness boasts dynamic handling and smooth acceleration, reaching 100 km/h with ease. Its 11 kW peak power motor and IPX7 waterproof rating make it an ideal choice for riders seeking performance in all weather conditions.

The Yadea Fierider stood out for its cutting-edge design and powerful on-road performance. Sporting an 11 kW peak power motor, the Fierider rockets from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, delivering a smooth yet thrilling ride. Starting at €5,995, this model includes a 72 V 27Ah dual lithium battery that offers a range of up to 148 km, making it perfect for commute rides. The model's 7-inch dashboard and smartphone integration elevate the riding experience, delivering advanced functionality with style.

Yadea Fierider Test Ride at EICMA

Practicality and comfort converge in the Yadea Voltguard, which starts at €5,500. Designed with versatility in mind, Voltguard features a sporty design that's ideal for carrying passengers or cargo, with a top speed of 80 km/h, a 150 kg load capacity, and a spacious 20 L under-seat storage.

Meanwhile, the Yadea GFX, available at €1,799, brings a youthful, fun design to urban commuting. It features a removable lithium battery for easy charging, ergonomic seating, and a precise BMS system to manage range, making it perfect for city riders. With the Yadea GFX, Voltguard, and Fierider models now available in Europe and the Keeness set to launch in Spring 2025.

Yadea's impressive display at EICMA 2024 highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality electric mobility solutions tailored for European riders. With high-quality models like the Yadea Keeness, Fierider, Voltguard, and GFX-all EEC-certified to ensure high standards and quality-the brand continues to solidify its presence in the European market. With demand for sustainable and innovative transportation on the rise, Yadea's products and technology are well-positioned to lead the shift towards greener mobility on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550057/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550056/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/closer-than-ever-get-immersed-in-yadeas-electric-universe-at-eicma-302297428.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.