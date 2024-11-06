Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MEGAROBO Unveils High-Content Cell Imaging System for Advanced Multidimensional Biological Analysis

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGAROBO, a leading provider of advanced productivity tools for life sciences, has recently unveiled the CellVue T2000 high-content cell imaging system. The new cell imaging system is more than a digital microscope, featuring a high-sensitivity CMOS imaging camera that seamlessly integrates automated multi-color fluorescence imaging with quantitative data analysis. The system enables in-depth exploration of the multi-dimensional characteristics of individual cells in biological samples, serving a wide range of applications, from basic research to drug discovery and preclinical trials. The technology provides scientists with rapid, high-resolution cell imaging and comprehensive, accurate data support.

As the latest breakthrough in life science research tools, MEGAROBO's proprietary CellVue T2000 builds upon the strengths of traditional high-content imaging systems while achieving remarkable strides in imaging speed, configurability, and functional versatility. With unprecedented efficiency, the system meets the urgent need for high-throughput imaging in complex experimental scenarios, enhancing data stability, reliability, and experimental reproducibility. Furthermore, the solution offers extensive upgrade options for cytotoxicity studies, cell painting and 3D sample studies, ensuring optimal configurations that address the specific needs of different research teams.

In addition, the CellVue T2000 has been fully incorporated into AutoBio, the laboratory automation system developed by MEGAROBO. This integration enables a fully automated workflow from cell seeding, passaging and drug delivery to image detection and analysis.

"Whether examining the fine structure of the cytoskeleton and nucleus or the spatial relationships between functional proteins, the system can deliver high-definition images and precise data," said Daniel Huang, Founder and CEO of MEGAROBO. "The capability allows researchers to gain deeper insights into cell biology phenomena and mechanisms. With the CellVue T2000 as a starting point, MEGAROBO will continue to facilitate technological innovation in the life sciences sector, inspiring deeper exploration into uncharted territories."

With a global footprint spanning China, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia, MEGAROBO has solidified its position as a leading force in intelligent automation and life sciences innovation worldwide.

About MEGAROBO

Founded in 2016, MEGAROBO is a science and technology company specializing in providing advanced production tools for life sciences, drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and applied chemistry industries. MEGAROBO has closed the Series C financing round, securing long-term support from key investors including WuXi AppTec, Bosch, Sino Biological, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Asia Investment Capital, Jiyuan Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Joy Capital, MPCi and Pavilion Capital.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/megarobo-unveils-high-content-cell-imaging-system-for-advanced-multidimensional-biological-analysis-302297365.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.