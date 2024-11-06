Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation, Reinforcing its Commitment to Excellence in Medical Travel

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel , a leading healthcare institution located in the heart of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce its accreditation by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for Medical Travel Services. This prestigious recognition underscores the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and services to both local and international patients, while aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation goals.

As part of Dallah Healthcare, one of the country's most prominent healthcare groups, Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel integrates medical travel into its core strategy, aiming to establish itself as a premier destination for patients seeking specialized medical care in the region. Its dedication to patient safety, quality improvement, and patient-centered care has made this GHA accreditation a significant milestone.

"We are immensely proud of achieving GHA Accreditation," said Dr. Salah R. Elfaqih, Chief Medical Officer at Dallah Health. "This prestigious recognition not only validates our ongoing efforts to enhance patient safety and care but also positions us as a key player in the global medical travel market. GHA Accreditation provides us with a framework to continuously improve our services for international patients and benchmark ourselves against the world's best. The rigorous accreditation process has already yielded valuable insights, helping us refine our processes and elevate the overall patient experience. We see this as a significant step in our journey to becoming a leading international healthcare destination."

The GHA accreditation process involved a comprehensive on-site review of the hospital's policies, procedures, and patient care protocols, focusing on the medical travel patient journey and safety. The GHA Accreditation seal demonstrates that Dallah Hospital has implemented procedures designed to mitigate risks and enhance the patient experience throughout the entire medical travel continuum.

Renée-Marie Stephano, Chief Executive Officer of Global Healthcare Accreditation, emphasized the significance of this achievement: "GHA congratulates Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel and its leadership for their unwavering commitment to excellence and the well-being of their patients. I am most impressed with the direction of their leadership team to a regional and global strategy, combining best practices, innovation in clinical health services and strategic partnerships. This accreditation affirms that Dallah Hospital is fully committed to upholding the highest international standards of care for medical travelers. By obtaining GHA Accreditation, Dallah Hospital has set a new benchmark in delivering excellent healthcare services, contributing to Saudi Arabia's position as a growing destination for medical travel."

Ms. Stepheno went on to state, "GHA's commitment extends far beyond the accreditation process. As a long-term strategic partner, GHA works closely with all its accredited and certified clients to continually elevate both patient experience and overall medical travel business strategy. This ongoing collaboration helps healthcare providers optimize their services, enhance their global competitiveness, and adapt to the evolving landscape of medical travel."

To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in Arabic, English, Spanish, and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical travel programs, thereby supporting accredited organizations in attracting international patients and growing their medical travel services.

Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel's medical travel initiatives are supported by high-profile strategies, including global healthcare partnerships and participation in leading medical tourism events. The hospital's accreditation with GHA not only elevates its standing in the medical travel sector but also enhances its global visibility and appeal to international patients.

About Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel:

Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel is a prominent healthcare provider based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, operating under the Dallah Healthcare Group. With a focus on patient-centered care and quality healthcare delivery, the hospital plays an integral role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare initiatives. The hospital provides a wide range of specialized medical services designed to meet the growing needs of both local and international patients.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body-we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Through our accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

