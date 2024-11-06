Augmentum Fintech plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director Declaration

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, announces that Conny Dorrestijn Prins, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Singer Capital Markets Limited. Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP is joint broker to the Company and accordingly Ms Dorrestijn Prins will recuse herself from any Board deliberations concerning the Company's commercial relations with Singer Capital Markets.

