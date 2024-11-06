Mawson Finland Limited Provides Summary of 2024 Exploration Drilling at Rajapalot: Setting the Stage for Continued Success into 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to provide an exploration summary of the highly successful 38 hole, 11,376 metre 2024 exploration drilling programme at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1, Table 2, Table 3, and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto). Additionally, the balance of outstanding cobalt results are also presented.
2024 Drilling Highlights:
Discovery of a new zone of high-grade mineralization, 'New Lens' , located in the footwall below the South Palokas mineralized zone: PAL0335 drilled a thick 21.75m interval grading 5.25 g/t gold and 515 ppm cobalt from 295.05 m ( 21.75 m @ 5.25 g/t Au & 515 ppm Co , including 3.2 metres @ 21.61 g/t Au and 373 ppm Co
Shallow and high-grade step-out intercept at Palokas zone: PAL0346 intercepted 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt from 88.75 m demonstrating that thicker and higher-grade mineralization exists in the southern margin of the Palokas gold-cobalt system
Significant gold-cobalt mineralized intercepts drilled at depth at Palokas and South Palokas zones, with multiple intercepts in step-out holes PAL0354 (Palokas) and PAL0361 (South Palokas), expanding and opening the 'at depth' strike-length of each of these mineralized bodies - both mineralized zones remain open at depth
Drilling at Raja, The Hut, Terry's Hammer and Joki expanded the mineralized footprint of these zones which are expected to contribute to the inferred gold and cobalt resource inventory in future updates to the resource calculation
Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: " We regard our latest drilling season at Rajapalot a success and believe that the gold-cobalt resource at Rajapalot has a great potential to be extended beyond its current size. The most significant highlights reported here demonstrate that depth potential at South Palokas remains open, with 2 gold-cobalt mineralized horizons now present in this new, deeper drilling. Similarly, an additional thick intercept on 'New lens' follows-up our previously reported discovery of this mineralization, demonstrating geological and grade continuity of this zone of gold-cobalt mineralization of which we are eager to follow-up at depth in this coming 2025 winter drilling season. Our work continues with ongoing geophysical measurements and planning of a new extensive drill program starting in January 2025. We anticipate that our success should continue into 2025 as we work towards our goal of adding ounces to the resource".
Detailed Summary
During January to April 2024, 3 drill-rigs drilled a total of 11,376 metres of diamond core from 38 drillholes around the Palokas, South Palokas, The Hut, Raja and Joki zones of gold-cobalt mineralization (Figure 1). Primary aims of this 2024 drilling campaign at the Rajapalot project were to further delineate additional gold-cobalt mineralization in order to enlarge the inferred category mineral resource over the property beyond its presently defined size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, with total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4311 tonnes of cobalt.
Palokas Area: Twenty drillholes were drilled around the Palokas and South Palokas mineralized zones, with several intercepts encountering significant gold-cobalt mineralization. Along the southern margin of the presently defined limits of the Palokas zone, several significant intercepts were drilled, including a shallow high-grade intercept of 7 m @ 9.1 g/t gold and 706 ppm cobalt approximately 70 metres below surface (PAL0346), and a deeper intercept of 12 m @ 1.7 g/t Au approximately 300 metres below surface (see Figure 2). At South Palokas, significant intercepts were also recorded along the southern margin of its presently defined limits, with holes PAL0335, PAL0340, PAL0344, PAL0361 and PAL0364 all intercepting multiple significant intercepts from approximately 100 metres, to 450 metres below surface (see Figure 2). A new zone of high-grade mineralization was discovered in the footwall of South Palokas, approximately 100 metres below the presently defined gold-cobalt mineralized envelope of the South Palokas. Here, a thick 21.75 metre lens of high-grade mineralization was intercepted in PAL0335, grading at 5.25 g/t Au & 515 ppm Co. A follow-up intercept on this 'New Lens' of mineralization, located 50 metres up-plunge from the PAL0355 intercept, drilled a 17 metre thick interval grading 1.05 g/t Au and 224 ppm Co, confirming both the local geological and grade continuity of 'New Lens' (see Table 1, Table 2, Figure 2 and Figure 3).
Raja Area: Six drillholes were drilled around the Raja zone of mineralization in an effort to extend the mineralized envelope here to both the north-east, and south-west of its presently defined limits. Five of 6 drillholes intercepted significant mineralization, with drillholes PAL0355, PAL0353, and PAL0358 extending the known limits of gold-cobalt mineralization between 40 metres and 90 metres to the north-east (see Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 4)
The Hut Area: Drilling around The Hut area consisted of 8 drill holes; 4 holes investigating potential extensions to The Hut inferred resource, 2 drillholes below the Terry's Hammer mineralized zone, and a further 2 drillholes in the unexplored area located between South Palokas and The Hut zones of mineralization (See Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 2). Drillholes PAL0363 and PAL0368 extended the mineralized strike-length at The Hut in both the north and south directions, while drillhole PAL0371 encountered gold-cobalt mineralization below Terry's Hammer.
Joki Area: Drilling around the Joki mineralized zone consisted of 4 drillholes, of which 3 holes were designed to further design gold-cobalt mineralization up-dip of the main lens, while an additional drillhole was located to the north-east in order to step-out from the known limits of mineralization. The 3 drillholes placed up-dip or mineralization returned no significant intercepts, while the remaining north-east step-out drillhole (PAL0338) returned only a single significant intercept (see Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 5).
Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy (" CRS ") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see " Qualified Person " below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with <0.3 g/t Au). No upper-cut was applied.
Deposit Model
At Rajapalot, mineralization is regarded as orogenic in nature. All examples of gold-cobalt mineralization are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralization is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralization remains open at depth across the entire project.
Rajapalot Mineral Resource
An Inferred Mineral Resource ("MRE") has been calculated for the Rajaplot project (effective date August 26, 2021), and is based on an 'underground only' scenario containing 9.8 million tonnes @ 2.8 g/t gold (Au) and 441 ppm cobalt (Co), equating to 867 thousand ounces ("koz") gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.
Zone
Cut-off
Tonnes
Au
Co
Au
Co
Palokas
1.1
5,612
2.8
475
501
2,664
Raja
1.1
2,702
3.1
385
271
1,040
East Joki
1.1
299
4.5
363
43
109
Hut
1.1
831
1.3
428
36
355
Rumajärvi
1.1
336
1.4
424
15
142
Total Inferred Resources
9,780
2.8
441
867
4,311
Rajapalot Inferred Mineral Resource Effective August 26, 2021
The independent geologist and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 for the mineral resource estimates is Mr. Ove Klavér (EurGeol). The effective date of the MRE remains unchanged to the Previous MRE (August 26, 2021, available on SEDAR as filed by the previous owner, Mawson), and will be restated in the PEA technical report when it is filed.
The mineral estimate is reported for a potential underground only scenario. Inferred resources were reported at a cut-off grade of 1.1 g/t (AuEq 1 Au g/t + Co ppm /1005) with a depth of 20 meters below the base of solid rock regarded as the near-surface limit of potential mining.
Wireframe models were generated using gold and cobalt shells separately. Forty-eight separate gold and cobalt wireframes were constructed in Leapfrog Geo and grade distributions independently estimated using Ordinary Kriging in Leapfrog Edge. A gold top cut of 50 g/t Au was used for the gold domains. A cobalt top cut was not applied.
A parent block size of 12 m x 12 m x 4 m (>20% of the drillhole spacing) was determined as suitable. Sub-blocking down to 4 m x 4 m x 0.5 m was used for geologic control on volumes, thinner and moderately dipping wireframes.
Rounding of grades and tonnes may introduce apparent errors in averages and contained metals.
Drilling results to 20 June 2021.
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.
About Mawson Finland Limited
Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.
Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Media and Investor Relations Inquiries
Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.
SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES
Hole ID
Easting TM35
Northing TM35
Elevation (mRL)
Azimuth
Dip
Total Depth (m)
Prospect
PAL0335
3408345
7373507
174
50.4
-70.2
405.3
South Palokas
PAL0336
3410540
7372676
151
144.1
-70.1
131
Joki East
PAL0337
3410481
7372590
148
61.2
-70.9
125.3
Joki East
PAL0338
3410422
7372775
153
144.7
-55.4
190
Joki East
PAL0339
3408209
7373303
172
104.3
-44.8
150.1
South Palokas
PAL0340
3408347
7373505
174
118.4
-79.2
395.85
South Palokas
PAL0341
3408222
7373377
173
131
-44.4
136.7
South Palokas
PAL0342
3408715
7373997
175
115.7
-58.3
148.6
Palokas
PAL0343
3408627
7373991
175
88.9
-50.1
193
Palokas
PAL0344
3408300
7373532
174
52.3
-75.9
476.6
South Palokas
PAL0345
3408606
7374008
174
60.8
-71.9
278.1
Palokas
PAL0346
3408571
7373723
174
45
-65
184.4
Palokas
PAL0347
3408710
7372442
175
134.4
-72.1
273.6
Raja
PAL0348
3408306
7373530
175
119.1
-80.2
242.1
South Palokas
PAL0349
3408694
7372549
179
170
-80
341.85
Raja
PAL0350
3408402
7373671
174
75
-52
290.1
South Palokas
PAL0351
3408461
7373877
175
143
-69.5
334.5
Palokas
PAL0352
3408247
7373715
172
62.4
-66.4
474.1
South Palokas
PAL0353
3408850
7372504
176
160
-70
260.55
Raja
PAL0354
3408308
7373984
175
126.1
-50.9
466.9
Palokas
PAL0355
3408817
7372720
174
168
-77
428.9
Raja
PAL0356
3408138
7373637
174
80.4
-74.4
496.9
South Palokas
PAL0357
3408558
7374143
175
168.8
-82.9
445.6
Palokas
PAL0358
3408984
7372343
173
244.5
-79.1
178.75
Raja
PAL0359
3408138
7373933
172
150.9
-77.7
47.2
Hole abandoned
PAL0360
3408679
7372340
174
75
-80.4
251.7
Raja
PAL0361
3408088
7373643
173
51.1
-81.9
665.95
South Palokas
PAL0362
3408576
7373723
174
95.3
-47.6
258.55
Palokas
PAL0363
3407996
7373198
172
88.2
-55.3
338.8
Hut
PAL0364
3408346
7373509
174
65.7
-66.4
359.2
South Palokas
PAL0365
3408347
7373434
174
71
-70.1
304.4
South Palokas
PAL0366
3407996
7373198
172
88.6
-70.6
374.4
Hut
PAL0367
3408138
7373935
172
150.8
-79.2
785.3
South Palokas
PAL0368
3407940
7373069
173
137.5
-47.7
250.9
Hut
PAL0369
3408026
7373279
172
82.5
-44.6
253.5
South Palokas
PAL0370
3408231
7372823
182
124
-55.1
175.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0371
3408231
7372823
182
172.6
-44.8
148
Terry's Hammer
PAL0372
3410436
7372555
149
106.7
-69.4
113.4
Joki East
Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Drillholes with outstanding cobalt assays that are now reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Thickness 1 (m)
Gold (g/t)
Gold (gram-metres)
Cobalt (ppm)
PAL0335
122.20
123.20
1.00
0.49
0.49
53
PAL0335
126.35
128.35
2.00
1.19
2.37
167
PAL0335
136.35
137.35
1.00
1.62
1.62
517
PAL0335
142.00
146.60
4.60
0.99
4.57
1376
PAL0335
150.60
156.00
5.40
2.99
16.16
2137
PAL0335
295.05
316.80
21.75
5.25
114.26
515
PAL0335
322.40
324.40
2.00
1.86
3.72
164
PAL0335
335.00
339.00
4.00
2.99
11.94
94
PAL0335
350.25
356.85
6.60
2.37
15.64
279
PAL0336
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0337
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0338
148.00
149.00
1.00
4.03
4.03
749
PAL0339
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0340
21.25
22.25
1.00
0.58
0.58
62
PAL0340
91.80
92.50
0.70
7.42
5.19
581
PAL0340
98.80
100.80
2.00
0.78
1.56
284
PAL0341
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0342
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0343
151.40
152.40
1.00
1.29
1.29
261
PAL0344
197.00
198.00
1.00
0.66
0.66
114
PAL0344
201.00
205.00
4.00
2.78
11.11
347
PAL0345
145.00
145.95
0.95
0.64
0.61
36
PAL0346
81.75
85.75
4.00
0.89
3.56
944
PAL0346
88.75
95.75
7.00
9.10
63.69
706
PAL0346
104.90
105.90
1.00
0.78
0.78
102
PAL0347
184.30
190.10
5.80
2.17
12.60
249
PAL0347
201.55
204.55
3.00
2.43
7.30
482
PAL0347
209.00
217.60
8.60
1.90
16.35
689
PAL0348
124.75
125.75
1.00
0.30
0.30
203
PAL0348
151.35
152.35
1.00
0.58
0.58
436
PAL0349
294.50
298.10
3.60
1.74
6.27
1007
PAL0349
320.80
324.80
4.00
0.65
2.60
32
PAL0350
95.55
96.55
1.00
0.45
0.45
15
PAL0351
254.00
260.00
6.00
0.43
2.57
17
PAL0351
261.65
262.90
1.25
2.42
3.03
24
PAL0351
287.90
288.90
1.00
0.31
0.31
24
PAL0353
91.30
92.20
0.90
0.37
0.33
77
PAL0353
211.00
214.00
3.00
1.81
5.43
288
PAL0354
389.00
391.00
2.00
0.41
0.82
20
PAL0354
416.00
428.00
12.00
1.70
20.42
17
PAL0355
257.50
259.50
2.00
2.85
5.70
130
PAL0355
265.60
267.60
2.00
1.73
3.46
262
PAL0356
424.45
425.35
0.90
5.07
4.56
19
PAL0357
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0358
130.25
136.20
5.95
1.52
9.04
82
PAL0358
143.20
146.20
3.00
1.44
4.33
42
PAL0358
157.20
160.20
3.00
3.22
9.66
142
PAL0360
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0361
464.80
465.80
1.00
0.31
0.31
8
PAL0361
473.80
475.80
2.00
1.32
2.64
120
PAL0361
493.80
499.80
6.00
2.24
13.47
302
PAL0361
533.25
538.55
5.30
2.75
14.56
559
PAL0362
56.55
57.55
1.00
4.75
4.75
172
PAL0363
203.10
207.25
4.15
0.67
2.78
579
PAL0363
209.25
210.25
1.00
1.02
1.02
129
PAL0364
96.80
97.80
1.00
1.32
1.32
399
PAL0364
111.30
114.30
3.00
0.65
1.94
361
PAL0364
130.35
132.35
2.00
0.85
1.69
109
PAL0364
141.35
145.35
4.00
2.41
9.64
227
PAL0364
149.35
155.30
5.95
0.83
4.90
543
PAL0364
263.90
280.90
17.00
1.05
17.79
224
PAL0364
282.90
283.90
1.00
0.32
0.32
95
PAL0364
292.75
293.75
1.00
0.58
0.58
182
PAL0367
614.75
615.60
0.85
0.94
0.80
51
PAL0368
103.60
104.60
1.00
1.81
1.81
89
PAL0368
161.15
166.85
5.70
0.83
4.66
519
PAL0368
168.20
168.90
0.70
1.60
1.12
488
PAL0371
64.85
65.85
1.00
1.86
1.86
466
PAL0372
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.
Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.
Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Light-blue line represents the section line on which long sections in Figure 2 hereinbelow are oriented and projected onto.
Figure 2: Long-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Palokas, South Palokas, and The Hut (including Terry's Hammer) mineralized zones. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Faded intercept points and labels demonstrate drill-intersections that have intercepted the 'New Lens' of mineralization located in the footwall of the South Palokas area; the dashed red-line located within the South Palokas mineralized zone illustrates the line of projection of the 'New Lens' cross-section found in Figure 3. The red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.
Figure 3: Cross-section illustration demonstrating the location of 'New Lens' located in the footwall to the South Palokas mineralized zones. The cross-section line of projection of this figure is illustrated within the South Palokas area within Figure 2.
Figure 4: Plan-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Raja mineralized zone. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.
Figure 5: Plan-section illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Joki mineralized zone. Drillhole intercepts from 2024 drilling are highlighted with bold labels and lettering. Red arrows indicate where each mineralized zone remains open for further drill-testing.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Gold (g/t)
Cobalt (ppm)
Mineralisation
PAL0335
122.20
123.20
1.00
0.49
52.5
South Palokas
PAL0335
126.35
127.35
1.00
2.06
283.3
South Palokas
PAL0335
127.35
128.35
1.00
0.31
50.7
South Palokas
PAL0335
136.35
137.35
1.00
1.62
516.9
South Palokas
PAL0335
142.00
143.00
1.00
0.97
593.0
South Palokas
PAL0335
143.00
144.00
1.00
1.17
1109.8
South Palokas
PAL0335
144.00
145.00
1.00
1.08
1223.7
South Palokas
PAL0335
145.00
146.00
1.00
0.15
1142.1
South Palokas
PAL0335
146.00
146.60
0.60
2.00
3769.9
South Palokas
PAL0335
150.60
151.60
1.00
3.26
1770.0
South Palokas
PAL0335
151.60
152.50
0.90
3.10
2715.6
South Palokas
PAL0335
152.50
153.50
1.00
1.77
1974.2
South Palokas
PAL0335
153.50
154.50
1.00
2.12
1132.6
South Palokas
PAL0335
154.50
155.50
1.00
3.24
2547.8
South Palokas
PAL0335
155.50
156.00
0.50
5.95
3343.6
South Palokas
PAL0335
295.05
296.05
1.00
8.25
674.3
New Lens
PAL0335
296.05
297.05
1.00
1.33
549.8
New Lens
PAL0335
297.05
298.05
1.00
0.89
895.4
New Lens
PAL0335
298.05
299.05
1.00
0.35
673.3
New Lens
PAL0335
299.05
299.50
0.45
0.15
421.5
New Lens
PAL0335
299.50
300.50
1.00
1.42
585.2
New Lens
PAL0335
300.50
301.50
1.00
2.51
627.6
New Lens
PAL0335
301.50
302.50
1.00
0.46
445.1
New Lens
PAL0335
302.50
302.95
0.45
0.59
623.1
New Lens
PAL0335
302.95
303.95
1.00
1.20
927.5
New Lens
PAL0335
303.95
304.45
0.50
0.92
1096.4
New Lens
PAL0335
304.45
305.30
0.85
0.85
153.4
New Lens
PAL0335
305.30
306.30
1.00
0.35
677.2
New Lens
PAL0335
306.30
307.30
1.00
0.41
553.6
New Lens
PAL0335
307.30
308.30
1.00
0.47
373.0
New Lens
PAL0335
308.30
309.30
1.00
7.10
827.4
New Lens
PAL0335
309.30
310.30
1.00
2.87
321.3
New Lens
PAL0335
310.30
311.30
1.00
6.74
370.5
New Lens
PAL0335
311.30
312.30
1.00
14.00
276.8
New Lens
PAL0335
312.30
313.00
0.70
10.00
690.3
New Lens
PAL0335
313.00
313.50
0.50
53.90
549.6
New Lens
PAL0335
313.50
314.50
1.00
21.20
159.5
New Lens
PAL0335
314.50
315.50
1.00
6.30
120.0
New Lens
PAL0335
315.50
315.80
0.30
7.53
106.4
New Lens
PAL0335
315.80
316.80
1.00
0.69
200.0
New Lens
PAL0335
322.40
323.40
1.00
0.77
172.1
New Lens
PAL0335
323.40
324.40
1.00
2.95
156.5
New Lens
PAL0335
335.00
336.00
1.00
0.80
85.6
New Lens
PAL0335
336.00
337.00
1.00
4.31
134.8
New Lens
PAL0335
337.00
338.00
1.00
6.49
118.8
New Lens
PAL0335
338.00
339.00
1.00
0.34
38.3
New Lens
PAL0335
350.25
351.25
1.00
8.61
672.3
New Lens
PAL0335
351.25
352.25
1.00
3.72
422.1
New Lens
PAL0335
352.25
353.25
1.00
2.05
219.8
New Lens
PAL0335
353.25
354.25
1.00
0.28
227.8
New Lens
PAL0335
354.25
355.25
1.00
0.56
235.8
New Lens
PAL0335
355.25
356.25
1.00
0.07
10.3
New Lens
PAL0335
356.25
356.85
0.60
0.58
86.4
New Lens
PAL0338
148.00
149.00
1.00
4.03
748.5
Joki
PAL0340
21.25
22.25
1.00
0.58
61.7
South Palokas
PAL0340
91.80
92.50
0.70
7.42
580.8
South Palokas
PAL0340
98.80
99.80
1.00
1.21
366.3
South Palokas
PAL0340
99.80
100.80
1.00
0.35
202.5
South Palokas
PAL0343
151.40
152.40
1.00
1.29
260.5
Palokas
PAL0344
197.00
197.40
0.40
0.61
173.6
South Palokas
PAL0344
197.40
198.00
0.60
0.69
74.6
South Palokas
PAL0344
201.00
202.00
1.00
9.78
14.4
South Palokas
PAL0344
202.00
203.00
1.00
0.13
490.9
South Palokas
PAL0344
203.00
204.00
1.00
0.51
573.3
South Palokas
PAL0344
204.00
205.00
1.00
0.69
309.8
South Palokas
PAL0345
145.00
145.95
0.95
0.64
14.4
Palokas
PAL0346
81.75
82.75
1.00
2.04
782.4
Palokas
PAL0346
82.75
83.75
1.00
0.63
1114.9
Palokas
PAL0346
83.75
84.75
1.00
0.48
1046.2
Palokas
PAL0346
84.75
85.75
1.00
0.41
831.2
Palokas
PAL0346
88.75
89.75
1.00
5.69
624.2
Palokas
PAL0346
89.75
90.75
1.00
30.30
1067.7
Palokas
PAL0346
90.75
91.75
1.00
13.60
820.6
Palokas
PAL0346
91.75
92.75
1.00
8.02
832.0
Palokas
PAL0346
92.75
93.75
1.00
0.90
439.0
Palokas
PAL0346
93.75
94.75
1.00
4.70
604.9
Palokas
PAL0346
94.75
95.75
1.00
0.48
554.8
Palokas
PAL0346
104.90
105.90
1.00
0.78
101.6
Palokas
PAL0347
184.30
185.30
1.00
1.44
118.8
Raja
PAL0347
185.30
186.30
1.00
4.26
783.2
Raja
PAL0347
186.30
187.10
0.80
0.12
319.5
Raja
PAL0347
187.10
188.10
1.00
2.73
98.4
Raja
PAL0347
188.10
189.10
1.00
2.77
85.1
Raja
PAL0347
189.10
190.10
1.00
1.31
103.2
Raja
PAL0347
201.55
202.55
1.00
0.99
536.3
Raja
PAL0347
202.55
203.55
1.00
1.28
307.5
Raja
PAL0347
203.55
204.55
1.00
5.03
602.8
Raja
PAL0347
209.00
210.00
1.00
1.15
332.0
Raja
PAL0347
210.00
211.00
1.00
0.82
1926.5
Raja
PAL0347
211.00
212.05
1.05
1.14
2127.5
Raja
PAL0347
212.05
212.80
0.75
0.05
412.4
Raja
PAL0347
212.80
214.15
1.35
0.60
694.1
Raja
PAL0347
214.15
215.20
1.05
0.55
22.3
Raja
PAL0347
215.20
216.40
1.20
7.09
67.0
Raja
PAL0347
216.40
217.60
1.20
2.71
68.7
Raja
PAL0348
124.75
125.75
1.00
0.30
202.8
South Palokas
PAL0348
151.35
152.35
1.00
0.58
436.0
South Palokas
PAL0349
294.50
295.50
1.00
1.17
655.0
Raja
PAL0349
295.50
296.50
1.00
0.86
941.2
Raja
PAL0349
296.50
297.50
1.00
3.90
1876.6
Raja
PAL0349
297.50
298.10
0.60
0.56
252.4
Raja
PAL0349
320.80
321.80
1.00
1.62
29.6
Raja
PAL0349
321.80
322.80
1.00
0.25
9.9
Raja
PAL0349
322.80
323.80
1.00
0.05
30.0
Raja
PAL0349
323.80
324.80
1.00
0.68
60.2
Raja
PAL0350
95.55
96.55
1.00
0.45
14.7
South Palokas
PAL0351
254.00
255.00
1.00
0.82
38.3
Palokas
PAL0351
255.00
256.00
1.00
0.36
18.4
Palokas
PAL0351
256.00
257.00
1.00
0.11
7.4
Palokas
PAL0351
257.00
258.00
1.00
0.40
6.2
Palokas
PAL0351
258.00
259.00
1.00
0.36
13.8
Palokas
PAL0351
259.00
260.00
1.00
0.52
19.3
Palokas
PAL0351
261.65
262.90
1.25
2.42
23.5
Palokas
PAL0351
287.90
288.90
1.00
0.31
23.8
Palokas
PAL0353
91.30
92.20
0.90
0.37
76.5
Raja
PAL0353
211.00
212.00
1.00
1.49
506.5
Raja
PAL0353
212.00
213.00
1.00
3.08
235.1
Raja
PAL0353
213.00
214.00
1.00
0.86
122.4
Raja
PAL0354
389.00
390.00
1.00
0.45
23.9
Palokas
PAL0354
390.00
391.00
1.00
0.37
16.2
Palokas
PAL0354
416.00
417.00
1.00
1.70
8.3
Palokas
PAL0354
417.00
418.00
1.00
2.21
46.6
Palokas
PAL0354
418.00
419.00
1.00
5.77
12.3
Palokas
PAL0354
419.00
420.00
1.00
1.04
8.7
Palokas
PAL0354
420.00
421.00
1.00
1.41
7.9
Palokas
PAL0354
421.00
422.00
1.00
1.34
62.7
Palokas
PAL0354
422.00
423.00
1.00
1.31
11.1
Palokas
PAL0354
423.00
424.00
1.00
1.39
14.8
Palokas
PAL0354
424.00
425.00
1.00
0.15
7.5
Palokas
PAL0354
425.00
426.00
1.00
3.37
11.1
Palokas
PAL0354
426.00
427.00
1.00
>0.05
5.1
Palokas
PAL0354
427.00
428.00
1.00
0.78
9.2
Palokas
PAL0355
257.50
258.50
1.00
5.39
148.2
Raja
PAL0355
258.50
259.50
1.00
0.31
111.9
Raja
PAL0355
265.60
266.60
1.00
2.40
490.1
Raja
PAL0355
266.60
267.60
1.00
1.06
33.2
Raja
PAL0356
424.45
425.35
0.90
5.07
19.0
South Palokas
PAL0358
130.25
131.20
0.95
0.74
72.0
Raja
PAL0358
131.20
132.20
1.00
-0.05
117.9
Raja
PAL0358
132.20
133.20
1.00
0.22
124.6
Raja
PAL0358
133.20
134.20
1.00
1.48
73.6
Raja
PAL0358
134.20
135.20
1.00
5.60
90.7
Raja
PAL0358
135.20
136.20
1.00
1.09
14.8
Raja
PAL0358
143.20
144.20
1.00
0.81
50.1
Raja
PAL0358
144.20
145.20
1.00
3.14
40.3
Raja
PAL0358
145.20
146.20
1.00
0.38
35.9
Raja
PAL0358
157.20
158.20
1.00
3.35
68.6
Raja
PAL0358
158.20
159.20
1.00
5.91
341.3
Raja
PAL0358
159.20
160.20
1.00
0.40
16.2
Raja
PAL0361
464.80
465.80
1.00
0.31
8.4
South Palokas
PAL0361
473.80
474.80
1.00
0.86
54.3
South Palokas
PAL0361
474.80
475.80
1.00
1.78
185.2
South Palokas
PAL0361
493.80
494.80
1.00
0.41
74.1
South Palokas
PAL0361
494.80
495.80
1.00
4.71
210.4
South Palokas
PAL0361
495.80
496.80
1.00
3.97
327.5
South Palokas
PAL0361
496.80
497.80
1.00
1.93
504.8
South Palokas
PAL0361
497.80
498.80
1.00
2.01
615.2
South Palokas
PAL0361
498.80
499.80
1.00
0.44
79.6
South Palokas
PAL0361
533.25
534.25
1.00
1.82
1176.5
South Palokas
PAL0361
534.25
535.25
1.00
7.32
833.1
South Palokas
PAL0361
535.25
536.55
1.30
0.46
160.0
South Palokas
PAL0361
536.55
537.55
1.00
0.33
489.2
South Palokas
PAL0361
537.55
538.55
1.00
4.49
258.0
South Palokas
PAL0362
56.55
57.55
1.00
4.75
172.1
Palokas
PAL0363
203.10
204.10
1.00
0.81
540.9
Hut
PAL0363
204.10
205.25
1.15
0.25
293.7
Hut
PAL0363
205.25
206.25
1.00
0.97
939.4
Hut
PAL0363
206.25
207.25
1.00
0.71
585.9
Hut
PAL0363
209.25
210.25
1.00
1.02
129.2
Hut
PAL0364
96.80
97.80
1.00
1.32
399.1
South Palokas
PAL0364
111.30
112.30
1.00
0.60
51.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
112.30
113.30
1.00
0.08
719.7
South Palokas
PAL0364
113.30
114.30
1.00
1.26
312.5
South Palokas
PAL0364
130.35
131.35
1.00
1.10
138.0
South Palokas
PAL0364
131.35
132.35
1.00
0.59
79.6
South Palokas
PAL0364
141.35
142.35
1.00
0.50
147.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
142.35
143.35
1.00
2.01
340.2
South Palokas
PAL0364
143.35
144.35
1.00
4.03
332.0
South Palokas
PAL0364
144.35
145.35
1.00
3.10
87.7
South Palokas
PAL0364
149.35
150.35
1.00
1.85
813.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
150.35
151.35
1.00
0.38
629.2
South Palokas
PAL0364
151.35
152.35
1.00
0.16
117.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
152.35
153.35
1.00
1.44
956.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
153.35
154.35
1.00
<0.05
39.4
South Palokas
PAL0364
154.35
155.30
0.95
1.18
699.8
South Palokas
PAL0364
263.90
264.90
1.00
0.83
355.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
264.90
265.90
1.00
0.67
669.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
265.90
266.90
1.00
0.24
419.5
South Palokas
PAL0364
266.90
268.20
1.30
1.11
469.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
268.20
269.20
1.00
0.34
289.5
South Palokas
PAL0364
269.20
270.20
1.00
0.12
79.7
South Palokas
PAL0364
270.20
271.20
1.00
0.59
110.3
South Palokas
PAL0364
271.20
272.20
1.00
0.18
64.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
272.20
272.90
0.70
1.57
215.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
272.90
273.90
1.00
2.90
142.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
273.90
274.90
1.00
5.17
48.1
South Palokas
PAL0364
274.90
275.90
1.00
1.90
166.7
South Palokas
PAL0364
275.90
276.90
1.00
0.14
51.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
276.90
277.90
1.00
0.40
191.4
South Palokas
PAL0364
277.90
278.90
1.00
0.57
227.9
South Palokas
PAL0364
278.90
279.90
1.00
0.85
136.0
South Palokas
PAL0364
279.90
280.90
1.00
0.35
100.6
South Palokas
PAL0364
282.90
283.90
1.00
0.32
94.6
South Palokas
PAL0364
292.75
293.75
1.00
0.58
182.4
South Palokas
PAL0367
614.75
615.60
0.85
0.94
51.0
South Palokas
PAL0368
103.60
104.60
1.00
1.81
88.6
Hut
PAL0368
161.15
161.55
0.40
0.52
255.9
Hut
PAL0368
161.55
162.75
1.20
<0.05
17.6
Hut
PAL0368
162.75
163.50
0.75
0.57
154.7
Hut
PAL0368
163.50
164.50
1.00
0.31
1010.6
Hut
PAL0368
164.50
165.10
0.60
1.43
1259.5
Hut
PAL0368
165.10
165.80
0.70
1.06
796.7
Hut
PAL0368
165.80
166.85
1.05
2.08
375.1
Hut
PAL0368
168.20
168.90
0.70
1.60
488.4
Hut
PAL0371
64.85
65.85
1.00
1.86
465.5
Terry's Hammer
Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations, that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.
