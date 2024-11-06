KR1 Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
Wednesday, 6 November 2024
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 13.00 on 27 November 2024 at First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.KR1.io.
The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.
