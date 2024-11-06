Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
06.11.24
09:38 Uhr
0,595 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 13:00 Uhr
87 Leser
KR1 Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

KR1 Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 13.00 on 27 November 2024 at First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.KR1.io.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


