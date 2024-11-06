Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3 Rivers Capital Exits Portfolio Company PAT Tank, Inc.

3 Rivers Capital Sells All Equity Holdings Of Port Arthur, Texas-Based Storage Tank Industry Leader PAT Tank To Dallas-Fort Worth's Transition Capital Partners

PITTSBURGH, PA & SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (Home - Rivers Capital) has exited portfolio company PAT Tank (PATTANK | Port Arthur Texas - Construction & Repair), selling the storage tanks construction industry leader to Southlake, Texas private equity investment firm Transition Capital Partners (Home - Transition Capital Partners). Announcement of the sale was made by 3 Rivers Capital Partner Dale Buckwalter.

Based in Port Arthur, Texas, PAT Tank, Inc. is an industry leading provider of tank solutions to such prestigious clients as Citgo, Sunoco, Phillips66, Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer, Lubrizol and Motiva. The full service, vertically integrated steel fabricator and contractor specializes in the construction and repair of above ground storage tanks within the petroleum, agriculture, power generation, and chemical industries.

After acquiring PAT Tank in 2014, 3 Rivers Capital brought in Operating Partner Pat Marso, and forged a close working alliance with company management to enhance operations and grow its customer base.

"We are extremely pleased with the growth and outcome of PAT Tank, and working closely with management, 3 River Capital supported the growth of its management team and field staff while growing into new lines of service to further serve our customers." said Mr. Buckwalter.

"PAT Tank has achieved its extraordinary longevity by engineering, designing, fabricating and assembling the company's projects entirely in-house - the only way we could completely ensure production of a superior product, built to last, built for safety and delivered on time. We believe the company is in a great place and will look forward to continued growth under Transition Capital Partners ownership," said Marso.

Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'keefe served as counsel for 3 Rivers Capital, with Gulfstar Group Investment Bank serving as bankers for the transaction.

About 3 Rivers Capital:
3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit Home - Rivers Capital.

CONTACT:
Steve Syatt
SSA Public Relations
steve@ssapr.com
(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.