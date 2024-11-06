Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. 's Proprietary Product, Flexi-Pave, Proves Once Again to Be the Ideal Solution for Urban Landscaping and Maintenance

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce that its proprietary product, Flexi®-Pave, has proved once again to be a major success for tree surround installations in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada, leading to the approval of more planned projects for city maintenance and beautification in the coming year. The product's unique composition allows for flexibility, aeration and filtration while mitigating the liability so often associated with broken concrete and asphalt and tree root hazards.

According to researchers, just as water takes the path of least resistance, so too do tree roots as they grow. This means that every year, urban tree root systems continue to search for nutrients over compacted soil covered with asphalt, concrete or pavers until the root system's strength pushes through the barrier, creating additional maintenance costs and potential liability claims, burdening the tax digest. Research into the causes, effects, costs and potential solutions of these very issues span decades and international borders. This is a global urbanization issue, but it is not one that cannot be addressed.

The City of Las Vegas has enjoyed not only the beauty of the tree surrounds over this last year but also their cost-efficiency and risk mitigating factors. CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall, stated, "The tree roots will always search for moisture and air. Flexi®-Pave allows the water to go down, and the air is there within the 23% dynamic pore space in the Flexi®-Pave material." He continued, "The tree root will grow downwards as nature intended as opposed to the tree root searching for moisture that naturally exists beneath the impervious concrete or asphalt which ultimately results in the cracking sidewalk through tree root intrusion."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

2293054840

