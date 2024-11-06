Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - The 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.
The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund.
A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2024 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.
Average Canadian Hedge Fund Performance as at June 30, 2024
|Category
|Avg
1Yr
Return
|Avg
3Yr
Return
|Avg
5Yr
Return
|Avg
3Yr
Sharpe
|Avg
5Yr
Sharpe
|Equity Focused
|10.64%
|0.23%
|7.44%
|-0.01
|0.44
|Credit Focused
|9.19%
|4.36%
|5.28%
|0.44
|0.42
|Market Neutral
|8.26%
|4.86%
|5.30%
|0.24
|0.53
|Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy
|8.76%
|2.71%
|5.62%
|0.09
|0.44
|Private Debt
|6.29%
|6.67%
|6.65%
|Private Equity
|6.82%
|5.46%
|3.94%
|Total
|9.77%
|1.82%
|6.53%
|0.10
|0.44
Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on best combined 10-year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
|(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio)
|Place
|Fund Name
|10 Year
Return
|10 Year
Sharpe Ratio
|1
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|22.61%
|1.17
|2
|Lumen Long Short Equity Fund
|12.42%
|1.15
|3
|SMI Defensive LP
|10.91%
|1.22
2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:
Equity Focused Category
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Bedford Park Opportunities Fund
|74.63%
|2
|DKAM Capital Ideas Fund
|51.69%
|3
|Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund
|33.86%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|34.90%
|2
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|20.93%
|3
|SMI Defensive LP
|16.16%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|26.85%
|2
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|21.42%
|3
|Pathfinder Resource Fund
|17.90%
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|SMI Defensive LP
|3.99
|2
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|1.80
|3
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|1.66
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|1.83
|2
|SMI Defensive LP
|1.31
|3
|Lumen Long Short Equity Fund
|1.21
Credit Focused Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|RP Select Opportunities Fund
|15.26%
|2
|East Coast Strategic Credit Trust
|14.35%
|3
|Kipling Strategic Income Fund
|13.65%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|12.29%
|2
|Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund
|10.02%
|3
|East Coast Strategic Credit Trust
|8.02%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|14.72%
|2
|RP Select Opportunities Fund
|8.85%
|3
|East Coast Strategic Credit Trust
|7.83%
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund
|3.25
|2
|Access Private Income Fund
|2.75
|3
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|1.60
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|1.15
|2
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|0.84
|3
|Kipling Strategic Income Fund
|0.75
Market Neutral Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity
|19.65%
|2
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|13.93%
|3
|Waratah One X
|10.87%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund
|16.72%
|2
|RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity
|12.47%
|3
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|9.49%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund
|11.30%
|2
|HGC Fund LP (The)
|10.93%
|3
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|8.17%
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|1.50
|2
|RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity
|1.44
|3
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|0.82
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|1.13
|2
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|1.00
|3
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund
|0.98
Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|24.76%
|2
|SIA ML Global Tactical Pool
|19.30%
|3
|Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund
|18.05%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|12.76%
|2
|SMI Opportunities LP
|11.97%
|3
|Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund
|9.35%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|SMI Opportunities LP
|16.12%
|2
|Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund
|14.39%
|3
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|12.56%
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Westcourt Performance Portfolio
|1.19
|2
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|1.13
|3
|RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund
|0.83
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Forge First Multi Strategy LP
|1.15
|2
|CC&L Absolute Return Fund
|1.09
|3
|Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund
|1.09
Private Debt
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AGF SAF Private Credit LP
|15.52%
|2
|Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund
|15.01%
|3
|KIWI Business Credit Fund LP
|13.56%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Merchant Opportunities Fund LP
|13.20%
|2
|Espresso Venture Debt Trust
|11.96%
|3
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|11.70%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Espresso Venture Debt Trust
|11.21%
|2
|Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust
|10.92%
|3
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|9.90%
Private Equity
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund
|13.03%
|2
|Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets
|10.78%
|3
|Canoe Global Private Equity Fund
|9.63%
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets
|14.33%
|2
|Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP
|8.75%
|3
|Canoe Global Private Equity Fund
|7.96%
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Kensington Private Equity Fund
|10.81%
|2
|Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP
|7.42%
|3
|MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund
|4.01%
