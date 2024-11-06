Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - The 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 273 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2024 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Average Canadian Hedge Fund Performance as at June 30, 2024

Category Avg

1Yr

Return Avg

3Yr

Return Avg

5Yr

Return Avg

3Yr

Sharpe Avg

5Yr

Sharpe Equity Focused 10.64% 0.23% 7.44% -0.01 0.44 Credit Focused 9.19% 4.36% 5.28% 0.44 0.42 Market Neutral 8.26% 4.86% 5.30% 0.24 0.53 Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy 8.76% 2.71% 5.62% 0.09 0.44 Private Debt 6.29% 6.67% 6.65%



Private Equity 6.82% 5.46% 3.94%



Total 9.77% 1.82% 6.53% 0.10 0.44

Overall Best 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on best combined 10-year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio) Place Fund Name 10 Year

Return 10 Year

Sharpe Ratio 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 22.61% 1.17 2 Lumen Long Short Equity Fund 12.42% 1.15 3 SMI Defensive LP 10.91% 1.22

2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:

Equity Focused Category

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Bedford Park Opportunities Fund 74.63% 2 DKAM Capital Ideas Fund 51.69% 3 Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund 33.86%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 34.90% 2 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 20.93% 3 SMI Defensive LP 16.16%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 26.85% 2 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 21.42% 3 Pathfinder Resource Fund 17.90%











3 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 3.99 2 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 1.80 3 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 1.66











5 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 1.83 2 SMI Defensive LP 1.31 3 Lumen Long Short Equity Fund 1.21

Credit Focused Category:

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 RP Select Opportunities Fund 15.26% 2 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 14.35% 3 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 13.65%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 12.29% 2 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 10.02% 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 8.02%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 14.72% 2 RP Select Opportunities Fund 8.85% 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 7.83%











3 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 3.25 2 Access Private Income Fund 2.75 3 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 1.60











5 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 1.15 2 Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund 0.84 3 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 0.75

Market Neutral Category:

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity 19.65% 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 13.93% 3 Waratah One X 10.87%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund 16.72% 2 RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity 12.47% 3 CC&L Global Market Neutral 9.49%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund 11.30% 2 HGC Fund LP (The) 10.93% 3 CC&L Global Market Neutral 8.17%











3 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 CC&L Global Market Neutral 1.50 2 RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity 1.44 3 Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund 0.82











5 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.13 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 1.00 3 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund 0.98

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 24.76% 2 SIA ML Global Tactical Pool 19.30% 3 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 18.05%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 12.76% 2 SMI Opportunities LP 11.97% 3 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 9.35%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 SMI Opportunities LP 16.12% 2 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 14.39% 3 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 12.56%











3 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Westcourt Performance Portfolio 1.19 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 1.13 3 RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 0.83











5 Year Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Forge First Multi Strategy LP 1.15 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 1.09 3 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 1.09

Private Debt

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 AGF SAF Private Credit LP 15.52% 2 Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund 15.01% 3 KIWI Business Credit Fund LP 13.56%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 13.20% 2 Espresso Venture Debt Trust 11.96% 3 Invico Diversified Income Fund 11.70%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Espresso Venture Debt Trust 11.21% 2 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 10.92% 3 Invico Diversified Income Fund 9.90%

Private Equity

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund 13.03% 2 Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets 10.78% 3 Canoe Global Private Equity Fund 9.63%











3 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets 14.33% 2 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 8.75% 3 Canoe Global Private Equity Fund 7.96%











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kensington Private Equity Fund 10.81% 2 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 7.42% 3 MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund 4.01%

The 2024 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:

Principal Sponsor: Fundata Canada

Table Sponsors: Pinnacle Fund Services, RBC Capital Markets and SGGG Fund Services

Associate Sponsors: National Bank Independent Network, Scotiabank, and TD Bank

Media Partner: Newsfile

The CHFA Winners Showcase 2025 Investor Conference will be held in Toronto in March and will feature award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers.

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

