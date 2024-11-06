The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has granted licenses for two solar projects to be operated by Eskom. Tenders for the construction of both projects, which have a combined capacity of 125. 3 MW, took place earlier this year. State-owned utility Eskom has obtained licences for two new solar plants in South Africa. The licences, approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nesra), are for a 75 MW solar facility in Free State province and a 19. 5 MW solar project in Western Cape province. Eskom launched a tender for the development of the 75 MW plant, to be located near ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...