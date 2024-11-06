UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Ships First AI-Equipped H3 Health Cubes to Commercial Customers

Three Shipments Mark Progress in eHealth Deployment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the initial shipment of its first AI-assisted H3 Health Cubes, for three commercial orders. These orders include units for the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation in Italy, the Municipality of Aliano, and Hope Ukraine Foundation - Ukraine's largest children's hospital, Okhmatdyt. This milestone marks a significant step in UniDoc's transition from development to commercialization.

Key Features:

UniDoc ships H3 Health Cubes for three orders, marking an expansion in delivering eHealth services.

Shipments include units for the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation, the Municipality of Aliano, and Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Clients plan to deploy these cubes before the end of the year, providing immediate patient access in underserved areas.

Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, stated, "We are extremely proud and excited to fulfill these initial orders, which represent a milestone step forward for UniDoc as we transition to a revenue generating business. These deployments not only enhance healthcare accessibility in critical regions but also build a strong foundation for the many growth opportunities that we see ahead of us."

The first shipment includes the first of three H3 Health Cubes to be supplied to the Italian aid group Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation ("AVF"). AVF has indicated further plans to potentially expand to up to fifteen units. These cubes will be deployed in conflict-affected regions at the discretion of AVF, including Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, where they will provide essential healthcare services through advanced AI technology and telemedicine capabilities. AVF will manage the deployment and operation of these units, bringing much-needed healthcare support to these areas.

The second shipment is for the Municipality of Aliano, which includes a single H3 Health Cube that will be installed at the Territorial Health Center, enhancing rural healthcare access to small communities in a region where the nearest hospitals are over 100 kilometers away. This unit will deliver essential healthcare services locally, reducing the need for long-distance travel and providing continuous health monitoring and remote consultations.

Through UniDoc's partnership with HP Inc., the third shipment will be the deployment of an H3 Health Cube to Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's hospital. This deployment, facilitated by the Hope Ukraine Foundation, addresses the urgent need for healthcare services following a recent missile attack. The AI-equipped H3 Health Cube will enhance medical care accessibility and precision, particularly in pediatric care. This shipment represents the first of 10 initial cubes ordered by HP Inc.

All three units have completed the final stages of fabrication and have now shipped. Clients are planning to deploy these units immediately upon receipt, ensuring that patients in need will have access to critical healthcare services as soon as possible.

This fulfillment of multiple orders marks a significant achievement for UniDoc as the Company continues to gain momentum in the eHealth market. With these successful shipments, UniDoc is working to expand its reach and impact, leveraging its innovative technology to improve healthcare access worldwide.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

