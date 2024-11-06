Anzeige
06.11.2024 13:18 Uhr
Chromalloy Appoints Lee S. Eckert as Chief Financial Officer

Chromalloy Has Appointed Industry Finance Leader Lee S. Eckert as Chief Financial Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Chromalloy is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee S. Eckert to its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Eckert will oversee all aspects of Chromalloy's financial operations, including long-term budget planning, cost management, and financial analytics, to support the company's strategic objectives and continued growth trajectory. His focus will be on driving financial stability and growth while refining the company's operational model to achieve sustained profitability and expand its portfolio of advanced engineered products.

Lee S. Eckert, CFO, Chromalloy

Lee S. Eckert, CFO, Chromalloy
Photo of Lee S. Eckert, Chief Financial Officer of Chromalloy



Chromalloy's CEO Chris Celtruda expressed his enthusiasm for Eckert's appointment, stating, "Lee brings a wealth of experience in finance, operational management, and strategic planning. His extensive knowledge and proven track record in guiding financial and operational excellence will be instrumental as we drive business growth and refine our operating model to expand profitability while we grow our portfolio of highly engineered products."

Lee S. Eckert joins Chromalloy with more than three decades of leadership in finance and operations across a range of industries, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and industrial manufacturing. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to enhance financial performance, drive business growth, and lead transformative initiatives in complex, global, and technology-driven environments.

Most recently, Eckert served as Chief Financial Officer for Speedcast Communications, a leader in satellite telecommunications services, where he oversaw financial reporting, treasury, tax, controllership, and business development. His role also included providing strategic oversight in financial management and guiding organizational growth initiatives. Before his tenure at Speedcast, he held senior leadership roles at Flowserve, CHC Group, National Grid, MeadWestvaco, and General Electric, consistently focusing on building high-performing teams and implementing financial strategies that drive performance and efficiency.

Upon his appointment, Eckert shared, "I am excited to join the Chromalloy leadership team at such a pivotal time. Chromalloy holds an industry-leading position and is well-positioned for continued growth as it enhances its capabilities to drive value for turbine engine repair customers."

Eckert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University Bloomington and is a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt. His extensive expertise in financial management and strategic planning will be invaluable to Chromalloy as it pursues its goals of operational excellence and sustainable growth.

With Lee S. Eckert's appointment, Chromalloy reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its financial leadership as it continues to invest in building out its aftermarket portfolio of parts and services.

About Chromalloy
Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader for FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, visit www.chromalloy.com.

Contact Information
Julie Sims
Vice President, Marketing and Communications
jsims@chromalloy.com
561.935.3571

SOURCE: Chromalloy

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
