MNA Ventures Celebrates Its 20-Year Business Journey, Introduces 7th Key Real Estate Subsidiary

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / MNA Ventures, a global player in business and technology investments, is proud to hold an event in late November 2024, to celebrate 20 years of growth, innovation, and success. Since its founding, MNA Ventures has become a cornerstone in facilitating business operations and making it possible for its clients to develop and grow across borders, clearing their paths through obstacles in any number of aspects, including financial, legal, and technological. Now, as part of its anniversary event, MNA Ventures is excited to announce the launch of its newest venture - 7th Key, a real estate development subsidiary poised to transform Dubai's property market.



Mostafa Nasser Al-Rashed, Executive Director of MNA Ventures

A Legacy of Growth and Vision

Over the past two decades, MNA Ventures and its subsidiaries, including OTC Business Services, have maintained its position as a leader in fostering business expansion, notably in cross-border operations and blockchain solutions, amongst many others. Commenting on this milestone, Mostafa Nasser Al-Rashed, Executive Director of MNA Ventures, reflected on the company's achievements:

"From the start, MNA was designed to be a company that looks beyond borders, to where the true opportunities for growth lie. We are proud of the role we've played in making business smoother and more accessible for entrepreneurs globally, and we look forward to expanding that vision further with 7th Key."

With a focus on facilitating international business, MNA Ventures has consistently navigated a rapidly changing global business environment, providing clients with the tools and expertise to succeed in complex markets. Al-Rashed added, "The international landscape has changed dramatically over the years, since we started 20 years ago. The challenges have changed too. 16 years ago a bitcoin was worth a dollar, and today the blockchain industry market cap is in the trillions. If you would have told me back then that we would have so many clients that have reached such tremendous success in this nascent industry, I wouldn't have believed you, but it is real and it is here to stay, and so are we."

Introducing 7th Key: A New Era in Dubai Real Estate

As MNA Ventures celebrates its 20th anniversary, 7th Key emerges as a major focus for the company's future. This new real estate subsidiary combines luxury with affordability, a concept that is central to 7th Key's flagship project, the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) development in Dubai. With its vision of transforming the landscape of urban living, 7th Key is committed to delivering high-end residences that blend elegant UK-inspired design with practical community living.

A Bold Vision for the Future

The JVC project is already making waves in the market, and is receiving great interest from potential buyers. Mostafa Nasser Al-Rashed emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in ensuring 7th Key's success,

"We've secured the financial backing and advice of industry leaders, ensuring that our buyers have full protection throughout the development process. The trust we've built, both locally and internationally, speaks to our commitment to excellence."

7th Key's leadership has prioritized community-centered development, placing strong emphasis on the integration of green spaces, vibrant urban areas, and easy access to amenities. This aligns with the broader goals of MNA Ventures, which has always believed in contributing to the growth of forward-thinking, sustainable communities.

Al-Rashed continued,

"We are not just building properties; we are creating communities where people can thrive. Our developments reflect our values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity."

Pushing Boundaries with Ready-to-Move-In Market

In addition to its JVC project, 7th Key is set to enter the rapidly growing ready-to-move-in (RTMI) market. These homes, equipped with fully developed physical and social infrastructure, represent a new era of convenience and comfort. 7th Key aims to lead this market with a philosophy centered on delivering homes that are both luxurious and practical, a testament to the company's forward-thinking approach.

Looking Forward

With 7th Key leading the way, MNA Ventures remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, embracing change, and driving innovation in every sector it touches.

"The launch of 7th Key is just the beginning of what's to come," Al-Rashed stated. "We will continue to lead, to innovate, and to create a brighter future for Dubai's real estate market and beyond."

-

About MNA Ventures

Since the early 2000s, MNA Ventures and its subsidiaries have become a leader in cross-border business facilitation, blockchain technologies, and strategic investments. With a strong emphasis on fostering growth in emerging markets, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming industries across the globe.

About 7th Key

7th Key Developers is an innovative real estate subsidiary of MNA Ventures, committed to combining luxury with affordability in Dubai's real estate market. With a focus on community-centered living, 7th Key is setting new benchmarks for quality urban development in the region.

For media inquiries, please contact

Contact Person: Ilir Valon Kevin Halimi

Email Address: ih@mna-ventures.com

Website: https://mna-ventures.org/

Address: Dubai Digital Park, Dubai, UAE

SOURCE: MNA Ventures

View the original press release on accesswire.com