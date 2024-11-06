Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A1JJMM | ISIN: CA60936L1067 | Ticker-Symbol: 1M8
Frankfurt
06.11.24
09:08 Uhr
0,940 Euro
+0,015
+1,62 %
1-Jahres-Chart
MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
06.11.2024 14:02 Uhr
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.: Mongolia Growth Group Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:YAK), announces the passage of all resolutions and the election of all nominated directors (Nick Cousyn, Jim Dwyer, Brad Farquhar, Harris Kupperman and Robert Scott) at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on November 5, 2024.

For further information on the Corporation, please visit www.mongoliagrowthgroup.com

or contact:

Genevieve Walkden, Corporate Secretary
877-644-1186
GWalkden@MongoliaGrowthGroup.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process and actions, regulator and corporate approvals, technical issues, new legislation, competitive and general economic factors and conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events, and the Company's capability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. We seek safe harbour.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
