Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 14-15.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Strategic Resources Inc.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on becoming a supplier of green steel inputs. The Company has a planned metallurgical facility site in Canada and high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

