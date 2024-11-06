Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Tim Warman of Fuerte Metals Corp. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 14-15.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Fuerte Metals Corp.

Fuerte Metals is a well-funded resource company adding value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The company is carrying out a 21,000 m drilling campaign at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate with a focus on underground mining. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

For additional information, please contact:

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference