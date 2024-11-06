Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced it has been awarded a multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $975M and dedicated pools for Full and Open competition (F&O) and Small Business Set-Asides (SBSA). With this award, the Shift5 Platform is able to compete as an SBSA, in supporting the efforts of the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RO) and other DoD entities to accelerate the delivery of critical operational solutions, and to develop, maintain, and deploy innovative technologies that enhance the reliability, maintenance, and sustainment of weapon systems.



The Shift5 Platform is a commercial, dual-use, subscription-based solution that enables multiple branches and combatant commands of the U.S. military with smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge to improve fleet readiness, reliability, and lethality.

"This IDIQ gives Shift5 a unique opportunity to deploy its solutions rapidly and to support an existentially important matter for the Department of Defense - the availability and active readiness of its fleet assets," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "We're eager to make Shit5's innovative technology available through this quick path to market across the Air Force RO and complementary organizations."

The primary users of this IDIQ are the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Product Support Engineering Division (EZP), AFLCMC Rapid Sustainment Office (RO), and Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC); however the contract vehicle also offers extensibility across the DoD, enabling usage from any service or branch focused on missions within the IDIQ's scope.

US Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office

The Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO), a Division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Combat Readiness Directorate, accelerates game-changing capabilities that sustain a modern Air Force. By exploiting new and emerging technologies, the RSO delivers sustainment and maintenance solutions at the speed of need to maximize warfighter readiness. Learn more at https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/RSO.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual-use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

