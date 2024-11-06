Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTC Pink: QIMCF) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company" is honored to announce its involvement in an initiative led by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), which has issued a Request for Information (RFI) aimed at advancing Geologic Hydrogen Resource Exploration. This initiative marks an essential step toward developing innovative approaches to identify, evaluate, and harness naturally occurring hydrogen deposits, a clean energy resource that holds great potential for a sustainable future.

As a leader in advanced hydrogen exploration and sustainable energy solutions, QIMC is eager to contribute certain aspects of its integrated geophysical and geothermal methodologies to ARPA-E's strategic efforts. Our expertise aligns with the primary goals outlined in the RFI, which seeks to:

Develop specialized exploration technologies and methodologies that enhance the detection of naturally occurring subsurface hydrogen concentrations, both on land and offshore.



Improve detection accuracy and precision to ensure reliable identification of geologic hydrogen deposits, enabling more efficient exploration processes and cost reduction.



Accelerate the discovery process for naturally occurring hydrogen reserves, utilizing advanced methods to streamline resource identification and economic evaluation.



Examine the geological processes-such as serpentinization and radiolysis-that contribute to the natural generation and recharge of hydrogen reservoirs, offering insights into resource sustainability.



Support resource prediction, environmental responsibility, and site management through improved methods for monitoring and characterization, empowering informed decision-making regarding economic returns, engineering planning, and environmental impact mitigation.

Our proprietary approach aligns closely with the RFI's vision of fostering technologies and methodologies that enable the economic assessment, sustainable extraction, and effective commercialization of geologic hydrogen resources.

For QIMC, this RFI represents a pivotal opportunity to provide insights that will help shape the future of hydrogen exploration, contributing to the broader transition to a clean, resilient energy system. We look forward to collaborating with ARPA-E and other industry leaders to drive innovation in this essential field.

For further details on the RFI and access to the document, please visit: ARPA-E RFI on Geologic Hydrogen Resource Exploration.

QIMC remains committed to leading advancements in hydrogen exploration, setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and growth in the global energy landscape.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

