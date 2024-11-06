Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) ("Gold Digger" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated March 6, 2024, June 13, 2024, July 24, 2024, and October 3, 2024, it has entered into a further amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to the share purchase agreement dated March 6, 2024 (the "SPA") with Premium Uranium Corporation ("PURC"), each of the shareholders of PURC, and UA92 (Pty) Ltd. ("UA92"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PURC. The Amending Agreement extends the deadline by which the parties to the SPA must close the Acquisition (as defined below) to December 31, 2024.

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PURC and upon completion, PURC and UA92 will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company (the "Acquisition"). UA92 is the holder of a mineral property comprised of several prospecting licenses in the Republic of Botswana (the "UA92 Project"). Assuming completion of the Acquisition, the Company intends to explore the UA92 Project for both surface and In situ recovery potential.

The Company also announces that it has received draft financial statements of PURC, the audit of which is underway. The Company is preparing the required CSE Form 2A Listing Statement providing comprehensive disclosure in respect of the Company on a post-Acquisition basis and will provide further updates on the status of the Acquisition in due course.

About the UA92 Project

The UA92 Project is a uranium project consisting of several prospecting licenses totaling covering thousands of km2 in central Botswana. The UA92 Project is accessible through the towns of Orapa and Francistown and can be operated year-round without seasonal influence.

Geologically, the targeted uranium mineralization at the UA92 Project is hosted within shallow, flat to shallow dipping sedimentary rocks of the Karoo Super Group. These Permian to Jurassic aged sediments were deposited in a shallow, broad, westerly dipping basin, generated during rifting of the African continent.

Mineralization typically occurs as strata bound and disseminated pitchblende and coffinite in permeable sandstone as a result of oxidized fluids intersecting reduced basin lithologies. Deposit styles can be subdivided into roll front, tabular, basal channel and tectonic-lithological type. Uranium can be recovered using conventional hydrometallurgical techniques through either acid or alkaline leaching.

For further information about the Acquisition and the UA92 Project, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 13, 2024.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo and a director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is currently the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

