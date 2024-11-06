Exclaimer, the global leader in email signature management solutions, introduces its latest CRM integration with the HubSpot platform. With this addition, Exclaimer continues to empower marketers to use email signatures as strategic marketing tools for personalized, data-driven communication.

Transforming business email into a targeted marketing channel

This integration enables marketing teams to tap into HubSpot's CRM capabilities, turning email signatures into a powerful marketing channel. By aligning signature content with HubSpot contact lists, marketers can ensure messages reach the right audience, enhancing engagement and fostering stronger connections.

Key benefits include:

Targeted email signature content : Apply specific signatures to designated HubSpot contact lists, so each email resonates with its intended audience, helping build lasting brand relationships.

: Apply specific signatures to designated HubSpot contact lists, so each email resonates with its intended audience, helping build lasting brand relationships. Personalized impact : Tailor your email signature content and calls-to-action for different recipient groups (like company type, deal stage, contact profile) to create a sense of recognition and value, which can lead to higher engagement rates.

: Tailor your email signature content and calls-to-action for different recipient groups (like company type, deal stage, contact profile) to create a sense of recognition and value, which can lead to higher engagement rates. Increased engagement : Run account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly through email signatures, driving click-throughs and boosting overall campaign performance.

: Run account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly through email signatures, driving click-throughs and boosting overall campaign performance. Efficient campaign management: Simplify the process of managing email signature campaigns, allowing marketing teams to focus more on strategy and less on execution.

Rob Singer, Chief Executive Officer at Exclaimer, commented: "Our integration with HubSpot marks the next step in our journey to empower marketers by unlocking the full potential of email. With 86% of B2B marketers agreeing that personalized content is key to success, we aim to provide a solution that tailors content to audiences, streamlines operations for greater efficiency and impact, and enhances ROI, especially when marketing budgets are tight."

The integration helps teams meet campaign objectives with ease. Here are a few practical use cases:

Targeting by industry: Industry-specific signatures can be applied when team members email prospects from designated sectors, like finance, healthcare, or retail, automatically displaying tailored banners that highlight relevant benefits for each industry.

Industry-specific signatures can be applied when team members email prospects from designated sectors, like finance, healthcare, or retail, automatically displaying tailored banners that highlight relevant benefits for each industry. Personalizing based on actions or lead scores: Sales and marketing teams can apply action-based signatures for prospects who have attended a demo or reached a specific lead score, using banners that promote product trials or onboarding offers aligned with their engagement level.

Sales and marketing teams can apply action-based signatures for prospects who have attended a demo or reached a specific lead score, using banners that promote product trials or onboarding offers aligned with their engagement level. Cross-selling and upselling to existing customers: Customer service teams can set targeted signatures for current customers based on their purchase history, displaying banners that introduce complementary products or upgrades, supporting natural, personalized upsell opportunities.

Singer continues: "Exclaimer's integration with HubSpot is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and follows the successful launch of recent product releases aimed at enhancing digital marketing capabilities, including the new Branding and analytics features."

Exclaimer's HubSpot integration is available to Pro Plan subscribers. Customers on Starter and Standard plans or the legacy Signature Management Cloud package can upgrade to gain full access.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of 1:1 email as a marketing channel. With its award-winning platform, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, deliver marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 65,000 organizations in 160+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, and the BBC. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

