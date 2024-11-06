Lows addition strengthens firm's commitment to driving transformation across UK government, including delivery, quality assurance and risk management

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced the addition of Jennifer Low ChMC CA as Public Sector UK vice president. In this role, Low will be responsible for leading and developing the Public Sector UK team while driving growth across government accounts, delivery, quality assurance and risk management.

"We're delighted to welcome Jennifer to North Highland," said Anthony Shaw, managing director and EMEA Business Lead. "Her proven track record of driving client value and growth in the UK Public Sector, combined with her dedication to leading and developing high performing teams make her the ideal leader for this area of our business."

Low brings 20 years of international experience leading change and operational excellence across complex, global environments. Most recently, she served as senior director in EY UK Consulting's Business Transformation practice, where she focused on national security. Jennifer also mentors emerging leaders and convenes a professional network for senior female executives driving transformation across the UK public and private sectors.

"I'm excited to join North Highland at this pivotal time," said Low. "The firm's people-first approach and commitment to making change happen aligns perfectly with my desire for transforming public services. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions that create lasting impact across the UK Public Sector."

Low is a Chartered Management Consultant and Chartered Accountant. She holds a master's degree in accountancy and German and is a certified Conscious Connected Breathwork Facilitator.

Learn more about North Highland's Public Sector UK expertise at https://www.northhighland.com/industry-expertise/public-sector-uk.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

