ProColombia: Tourism in 'Colombia, the country of beauty' is growing sustainably

ProColombia, alongside the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia is leading a delegation of over 30 tourism companies to showcase the best of Colombia's six tourist regions. At the country's stand, located at S5-500, there will be tastings of Colombia's renowned coffee.

Flight reservations to Colombia have increased by 6% for the period from September 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

MADRID, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProColombia is participating in the London event with a delegation of over 30 tourism companies-the largest Colombian contingent to date at this event-to showcase offerings and further strengthen this industry. The sector is currently recording historic data for the country, with a focus on sustainability. This positive trend is expected to continue growing.

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, emphasizes, "At ProColombia, we see tourism as a great vehicle for the growth and development of the country's regions. We aim to attract tourism that benefits travelers, travel companies, the environment, and the community, in line with President Petro's mandate for internationalization to contribute to greater economic, social, and environmental justice in the territories."

From September 2024 to February 2025, Colombia has recorded over 3.6 million flight reservations, a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena are the top destinations, accounting for more than 90% of international bookings. Additionally, Colombia has received nominations in 11 categories for the 2024 World Travel Awards, with ProColombia in the running for Best Tourism Promotion Agency. In 2023, the country welcomed 6.1 million international visitors-a 29.9% increase from 2022-marking its most successful year in the sector to date.

'Colombia, the country of beauty' is the narrative of the Country Brand that encompasses various dimensions such as natural landscapes, cultural diversity, gastronomic richness, and the warmth of its people. It conveys a unified message promoting a destination of authentic and transformative experiences with the ability to attract international travelers.

