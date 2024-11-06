Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProColombia: Tourism in 'Colombia, the country of beauty' is growing sustainably

WTM 2024:

  • ProColombia, alongside the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia is leading a delegation of over 30 tourism companies to showcase the best of Colombia's six tourist regions. At the country's stand, located at S5-500, there will be tastings of Colombia's renowned coffee.
  • Flight reservations to Colombia have increased by 6% for the period from September 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

MADRID, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProColombia is participating in the London event with a delegation of over 30 tourism companies-the largest Colombian contingent to date at this event-to showcase offerings and further strengthen this industry. The sector is currently recording historic data for the country, with a focus on sustainability. This positive trend is expected to continue growing.

WTM Colombia Tourism

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, emphasizes, "At ProColombia, we see tourism as a great vehicle for the growth and development of the country's regions. We aim to attract tourism that benefits travelers, travel companies, the environment, and the community, in line with President Petro's mandate for internationalization to contribute to greater economic, social, and environmental justice in the territories."

From September 2024 to February 2025, Colombia has recorded over 3.6 million flight reservations, a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena are the top destinations, accounting for more than 90% of international bookings. Additionally, Colombia has received nominations in 11 categories for the 2024 World Travel Awards, with ProColombia in the running for Best Tourism Promotion Agency. In 2023, the country welcomed 6.1 million international visitors-a 29.9% increase from 2022-marking its most successful year in the sector to date.

'Colombia, the country of beauty' is the narrative of the Country Brand that encompasses various dimensions such as natural landscapes, cultural diversity, gastronomic richness, and the warmth of its people. It conveys a unified message promoting a destination of authentic and transformative experiences with the ability to attract international travelers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550255/WTM_Colombia_Tourism.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tourism-in-colombia-the-country-of-beauty-is-growing-sustainably-302297501.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.