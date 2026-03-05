ProColombia: Paris Fashion Week showcases a strong presence of 'Made in Colombia'

Seven Colombian fashion and jewellery brands, from the country of beauty, are presenting the very best of the sector across various catwalks and showrooms in the French capital during this significant event.

ProColombia, the Government of Colombia entity that promotes Colombian fashion exports worldwide, reported a 2% growth in 2025.

MADRID, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion and jewellery made in Colombia, the country of beauty, are making a strong impression at Paris Fashion Week thanks to the presence of seven companies from the country, which are bringing some of their most iconic creations and new collections to the French capital over the coming days. Although each brand has its own DNA, they all champion high-quality craftsmanship, blending ancestral knowledge with contemporary style.

ProColombia is the Government of Colombia entity responsible for promoting exports, tourism and the country brand worldwide. In this regard, it is worth highlighting that Colombia is the leading exporter of shapewear and control garments in the Americas and the second worldwide; the South American leader in products such as lingerie and jeans; the leading exporter of woven apparel in South America; the main exporter of swimwear in South America and the second in Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, Colombia has a network of trade agreements that provides preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers worldwide.

The Colombian brands present in Paris for this event are: Arial 12, Christian Colorado, Adriana Santa Cruz, Andres Otalora, Laura Aparicio, Fenomena and Vizcarra.

Highlights include:

By Vizcarra: a luxury jewellery brand renowned for its handcrafted pieces and its presence at international catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Paris, Venice and Miss Universe. In Paris, it will present its RÉVÉLATION collection, exploring contemporary luxury through sophisticated compositions and sculptural jewellery pieces.

Hotel Shangri-La: 6 March at 7.00 p.m.

Arial 12: a fashion label founded in Santander by John Durán, focuses on dressing women through pieces that prioritise process, conscious construction and the manual work behind each design. In Paris, it presents its Al Sur collection, where manual processes, layering and meticulous finishing stand out.

Normandy Le Chantier: 8 March at 1.00 p.m.

Adriana Santa Cruz: transforms handwoven textiles created by indigenous communities in southern Colombia into sophisticated, timeless and commercially relevant pieces. Coats, capes, nightdresses and skirts, with wide and figurative silhouettes, are the protagonists of this collection. The colour palette begins with grey, moves through brown and fades into camel tones, contrasted with red and black, and illuminated with touches of green and fuchsia.

Showroom Byfouss

Fenomena: a jewellery brand founded by Alejandra Llano, transforms raw Colombian emeralds into contemporary design pieces. In Paris, the brand brings some of its most representative creations as well as new combinations of materials and silhouettes.

Showroom Place Vendôme

NANBEI: a pop-up bringing together Ángel Kujaban, Old Maquiina and Zorro Gris, is a project that moves away from "tropical chic" and instead champions sustainability and the inclusion of different sizes, genders and body types.

