Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2024

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution For (No. of shares) For (%) Against (No. of shares) Against (%) Votes Withheld (No. of shares) Total Votes % of ISC Voted 1.To receive and accept the Annual Report 26,724,508 99.99 3,734 0.01 1,154 26,729,396 66.66 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 26,715,872 99.96 9,839 0.04 3,685 26,729,396 66.66 3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 26,712,531 99.95 13,180 0.05 3,685 26,729,396 66.66 4.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share 26,726,023 99.99 3,219 0.01 154 26,729,396 66.66 5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 2,892,607 86.18 463,768 13.82 23,373,021 26,729,396 66.66 6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,267,413 97.35 88,962 2.65 23,373,021 26,729,396 66.66 7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,267,413 97.35 88,962 2.65 23,373,021 26,729,396 66.66 8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,267,413 97.35 88,962 2.65 23,373,021 26,729,396 66.66 9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 26,713,196 99.95 13,931 0.05 2,269 26,729,396 66.66 10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 26,724,393 99.99 3,734 0.01 1,269 26,729,396 66.66 11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends 26,778,528 99.99 3,734 0.01 3,084 26,785,346 66.80 12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 26,776,803 99.98 6,574 0.02 1,969 26,785,346 66.80 13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares* 26,710,526 99.93 18,716 0.07 154 26,729,396 66.66 14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value* 26,695,203 99.87 34,039 0.13 154 26,729,396 66.66 15.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares* 26,459,243 98.99 269,999 1.01 154 26,729,396 66.66 16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice* 26,707,181 99.92 22,061 0.08 154 26,729,396 66.66

*special resolutions

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue on 4 November 2024 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 431,220 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 40,097,018. 6. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc / . 7. In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10