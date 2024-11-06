Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 14:12 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2024

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution

For (No. of shares)

For

(%)

Against (No. of shares)

Against (%)

Votes Withheld (No. of shares)

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

1.To receive and accept the Annual Report

26,724,508

99.99

3,734

0.01

1,154

26,729,396

66.66

2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

26,715,872

99.96

9,839

0.04

3,685

26,729,396

66.66

3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

26,712,531

99.95

13,180

0.05

3,685

26,729,396

66.66

4.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share

26,726,023

99.99

3,219

0.01

154

26,729,396

66.66

5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)

2,892,607

86.18

463,768

13.82

23,373,021

26,729,396

66.66

6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,267,413

97.35

88,962

2.65

23,373,021

26,729,396

66.66

7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,267,413

97.35

88,962

2.65

23,373,021

26,729,396

66.66

8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)

3,267,413

97.35

88,962

2.65

23,373,021

26,729,396

66.66

9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company

26,713,196

99.95

13,931

0.05

2,269

26,729,396

66.66

10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration

26,724,393

99.99

3,734

0.01

1,269

26,729,396

66.66

11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends

26,778,528

99.99

3,734

0.01

3,084

26,785,346

66.80

12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares

26,776,803

99.98

6,574

0.02

1,969

26,785,346

66.80

13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares*

26,710,526

99.93

18,716

0.07

154

26,729,396

66.66

14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value*

26,695,203

99.87

34,039

0.13

154

26,729,396

66.66

15.To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of Ordinary Shares*

26,459,243

98.99

269,999

1.01

154

26,729,396

66.66

16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*

26,707,181

99.92

22,061

0.08

154

26,729,396

66.66

*special resolutions

NOTES:

1.

All resolutions were passed.

2.

Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.

3.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.

4.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

5.

The number of shares in issue on 4 November 2024 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 431,220 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 40,097,018.

6.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/.

7.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


© 2024 PR Newswire
