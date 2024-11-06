Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
6 November 2024
MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC
(the "Company")
ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
M&M Investment Company Ltd, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:
Resolution
For (No. of shares)
For
(%)
Against (No. of shares)
Against (%)
Votes Withheld (No. of shares)
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
1.To receive and accept the Annual Report
26,724,508
99.99
3,734
0.01
1,154
26,729,396
66.66
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
26,715,872
99.96
9,839
0.04
3,685
26,729,396
66.66
3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
26,712,531
99.95
13,180
0.05
3,685
26,729,396
66.66
4.To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share
26,726,023
99.99
3,219
0.01
154
26,729,396
66.66
5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)
2,892,607
86.18
463,768
13.82
23,373,021
26,729,396
66.66
6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,267,413
97.35
88,962
2.65
23,373,021
26,729,396
66.66
7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,267,413
97.35
88,962
2.65
23,373,021
26,729,396
66.66
8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)
3,267,413
97.35
88,962
2.65
23,373,021
26,729,396
66.66
9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
26,713,196
99.95
13,931
0.05
2,269
26,729,396
66.66
10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
26,724,393
99.99
3,734
0.01
1,269
26,729,396
66.66
11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends
26,778,528
99.99
3,734
0.01
3,084
26,785,346
66.80
12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
26,776,803
99.98
6,574
0.02
1,969
26,785,346
66.80
13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares*
26,710,526
99.93
18,716
0.07
154
26,729,396
66.66
14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value*
26,695,203
99.87
34,039
0.13
154
26,729,396
66.66
15.To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of Ordinary Shares*
26,459,243
98.99
269,999
1.01
154
26,729,396
66.66
16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*
26,707,181
99.92
22,061
0.08
154
26,729,396
66.66
*special resolutions
NOTES:
1.
All resolutions were passed.
2.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
3.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
4.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
5.
The number of shares in issue on 4 November 2024 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 431,220 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 40,097,018.
6.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/.
7.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10