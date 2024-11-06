Vlkanová, Slovak Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - The Board of Directors of the joint stock company GEVORKYAN, a.s., with its registered office at Továrenská 504, Vlkanová 976 31, Slovak Republic, ID No. 36 017 205, registered in the Commercial Register of the District Court Banská Bystrica, Section: Sa, File No. 1232/S (the "Company"),

hereby notifies the Company's shareholders

that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "General Meeting") will be held on 10 December 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at: Zizkova 7803/9, 811 02 Bratislava Slovak Republic.

The agenda of the General Meeting will be as follows:

Opening of the General Meeting, election of the General Meeting bodies; Approval and determination of the terms and conditions of the acquisition of treasury shares by the Company; Approval of amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company*; Closing.

* The draft amendments to the Company's Articles of Association are available for inspection at the Company's registered office and are also published on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.gevorkyan.sk/valne-zhromazdenie.

For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.gevorkyan.sk.

