SolarPower Europe has released a handbook on agrivoltaics, detailing agrisolar archetypes, business cases, agricultural and environmental factors, and real-life project examples. It also urges European policymakers to boost support for agrisolar development. SolarPower Europe has developed an agrisolar handbook with the farming industry to guide projects. It said the resource for farmers and solar developers is a "win-win-win" for agriculture, energy, and society. The handbook lists benefits such as up to a 60% increase in crop yield, depending on crop type, season, regional climate, and PV setup. ...

