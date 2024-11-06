Kopin to supply cost effective, power efficient optical modules to support Get Your Way's aRdent 2 assisted reality solution

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that Get Your Way, a Belgian-based startup, has selected Kopin's Golden Pearl optical module for its aRdent 2 assisted reality solution, designed to enhance industrial operations and assist workers.

The aRdent 2 is an assisted reality device featuring a connected screen that allows operators to work hands-free, enhancing efficiency in industrial settings. This technology displays information directly in the worker's field of vision, even during active tasks. aRdent 2 is particularly useful in logistics (for picking tasks), inventory control, manufacturing and quality control. Its non-intrusive, lightweight design ensures comfort, making it ideal for enterprise use. In September 2024, "Get Your Way" announced that the aRdent 2 had launched and is ready for purchase.

"Kopin's cutting-edge optical modules play a pivotal role in the success of our aRdent 2 assisted reality device," said Nicolas Dessambre, CEO, Get Your Way. "Kopin's optical modules deliver outstanding quality, offering impressive screen resolution and optimal comfort for displaying detailed images. Kopin's ready-to-go optical modules have enabled Get Your Way to accelerate its time-to-market, freeing the company from the added time and costs associated with tooling and component development."

Kopin's Golden Pearl is a compact, low power optical module aimed for commercial and industrial applications. It integrates an Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal (AMLCD) display with WVGA (854 x 480 resolution, an efficient waveguide backlight and curved prism optics. The Golden Pearl provides a bright, full-color image with a 20° field of view and comfortably large eye box (8 x 5 mm).

"For over four decades, Kopin has been at the forefront of cutting edge microdisplay and optical solution technology," said Greg Truman, VP Business Development. "With more than 100,000 Pearl Optical Modules sold for smart glasses, our products play a significant role in the evolution of industrial wearables. The modules meet the demanding specifications required from enterprises and offer remarkable optical performance and ease of integration."

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

About Get Your Way

At Get Your Way, our mission is to empower individuals and businesses to work more efficiently and effectively through technology. We believe that by democratizing such a powerful technology and making it accessible to a wider audience, we can improve the working conditions of employees and create a positive impact on the society.

Our mission is to simplify technology and to focus on the essentials. We understand that technology can often be complex and overwhelming, which is why we take a different approach. Instead of focusing on virtual, mixed, or augmented reality, we advocate for a simplified approach with assisted reality. This approach allows us to focus on the essentials and improves the user experience.

